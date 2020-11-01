BWW Review: THE THEATRE CHANNEL EPISODE 2

This Halloween-themed episode features Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden, Ria Jones, Josh Piterman, Jordan Shaw and Trevor Dion Nicholas

The second episode in the Theatre Channel series is Halloween themed, with tracks from The Rocky Horror Show, Beetlejuice, Into The Woods, Dracula, Carrie, Young Frankenstein and Jekyll and Hyde being performed by artists going truly out of their comfort zone.

Joining the Café Four regulars this time are; Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden, Ria Jones, Josh Piterman, Jordan Shaw and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Just like episode one, The Café Four launch the opening number, but this time they're joined by Shaw for "Transylvania Mania" from Young Frankenstein. It's the perfect opener: high energy with jaw-dropping choreography and tap numbers that never miss a beat. Sheer joy.

Atkinson takes on "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice and makes it her own. Gliding through this difficult song with ease and building it up gradually until the heart-breaking last notes, Atkinson perfectly captures the song's narrative.

Jaden and Isaacs have an intense duet, performing "Life After Life" from Dracula. Jaden's powerful tenor and Isaac's sweet high notes blend flawlessly to create one of the standout performances of the episode. Not only are the vocals on point, but also their acting during the song, even though they're socially distanced, which creates exciting chemistry that left me wanting an encore.

Jones does a diva-like performance of "Last Midnight" from Into The Woods. Decked out in an extravagant gown and tiara, she commands the space, giving wicked eyelines to camera as she belts out Sondheim's iconic number.

In "The Confrontation" from Jekyll and Hyde, Piterman constructs two completely different personas in the space of a single song, and makes it utterly believable and terrifying in equal measure. In particular, the final lines where he's swapping back and forth is gut-wrenching to watch, and you long for Jekyll to win his battle. If Jekyll and Hyde ever gets a revival, Piterman is a clear match for the lead role.

Hateley tugs at the heartstrings performing "When There Is No One" from Carrie. A show with a long and emotional history for Hateley (which is examined further in a short interview with her at the end of the episode), it feels like you're watching a therapeutic and intimate moment, and you feel privileged to be a part of her journey.

The finale is just as spectacular as the opening, as Dion Nicholas takes the lead on "The Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Show. The number is made incredibly comic with the cameo of Bonnie Langford taking on the narrator lines, and together with Nicholas's extravagant performance, leaves the episode on the highest of highs - literally as it ends in a (socially distanced) group number on the roof of the Theatre Cafe.

Unlike episode one, where the only duet was between Carrie Hope Fletcher and Oliver Ormson (who are a couple), this featured several numbers with social distancing in place. But thanks to the clever direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and creative videography of Ben Hewis, the distance is either cleverly hidden or presented as an artistic choice. This creativity highlights theatre's incredible ability to overcome any obstacles, especially when you know this whole thing was filmed on just two cameras.

Likewise the excellent work of set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir and make-up artist Diana Hudson. Completely transforming a cafe environment into graveyards, forests and crypts with such exquisite attention to detail is a huge accomplishment, and helps immerse us completely in each performance.

This clearly isn't a parody or a copy of the musicals they're covering; these are well-thought out, innovative and exciting takes on each number. What's particularly refreshing about this series, and especially this episode, is the intelligent song choices - a great mix of popular classics and lesser-known shows worth revisiting.

All treats and no tricks, episode two has spooktacular performances, haunting moments and everything you need to get into the Halloween spirit.

Episode 2 is available to purchase and download on The Theatre Cafe's website now - once purchased, you can watch it unlimited times

Photo credit: Edward Johnson

