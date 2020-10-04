BWW Review: THE THEATRE CHANNEL

The Theatre Channel's first episode features high energy numbers from West End favourites including Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Henry, Lucie Jones and Jenna Russell.

The first episode in a brand new web series, The Theatre Channel promises high-level performers singing musical numbers you've never seen them do before.

Set in The Theatre Café (who also produced the series along with Adam Blanshay Productions), the opening programme welcomes West End favourites Tarinn Callender, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Oliver Ormson, Matt Henry MBE, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell and Jodie Steele to this stagey location.

Each episode will have its own unique theme, and rather appropriately the first one is all about introducing you to the Theatre Café itself.

It has a very strong opening, introducing us to series regulars, the Café Four, (Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley and Alex Woodward). Their rendition of "Coffee (In A Cupboard Cup)" from And The World Goes Round sets the scene perfectly, with tight choreography, upbeat melodies and highlighting the kinds of high-energy, top-tier talent we can expect to see from the get-go.

Callender is next up with "On Broadway" from Smokey Joe's Café, and within seconds you're reminded of his charisma and smooth vocal tones, as he instantly commands the stage from the first note like a true showman.

Supported by the Café Four, the set and costume design (by Gregor Donnelly) as well as lighting design (by Jack Weir), all work together harmoniously to create A real BROADWAY feel. This is something that's evident in every number, with detailed set, costume sand lighting all adding further wow factor.

Jones continues to show her superstar status, and the bright future which lies ahead of her, when she sings "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret. A tricky tune that always has high expectations, Jones goes from subtle starlet to powerhouse, and we can only hope she ends up playing this role one day.

Real-life couple Fletcher and Ormson are able to break the social distancing imposed on the other acts to bring "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop Of Horrors to life. Surrounded by plants, they showcase both heartbreak and humour in a loveable segment that makes you fall in love with them as a fictional couple, as well as their genuine relationship.

One of the highlights is the gender-swapped version of "Heaven On Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar, with Steele proving she's the queen of rock vocals. Her strong, sexy performance and upbeat choreography on the Theatre Café roof thoroughly pushed the boundaries of what you'd expect from an online series, and left us wishing for Jodie to be Judas in a revival.

Henry has a reputation for being an incredible presence on stage, and he doesn't let us down here. His rendition of "Let It Sing" from Violet makes you long to be in the same room so we could give him the standing ovation he deserves for his exceptional vocals. Seeing him deliver such a memorable performance next to a poster of Kinky Boots (for which he won an Olivier Award) is a particularly nice touch.

And the finale number of Jenna Russell doing "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company is the perfect song to end on, and the right actress for the job. As well as having a beautiful voice, her subtle mannerisms bring an entire character to life in just a single song - which is certainly no mean feat!

A special mention needs to go to the videography of Ben Hewis, who - along with the direction of Bill Deamer (also responsible for the choreography) - has created high-quality music videos that both stand out individually but also fit together aesthetically, so nothing looks out of place.

The visuals are so engaging that it's easy to be swept up in the show, and every inch of the Theatre Café is used to perfection.

The Theatre Channel is a unique web series that brings theatre into the home in an innovative way that will leave you hitting the replay button again and again.

Episode one is available to purchase and download on The Theatre Cafe's website now - once purchased, you can watch it unlimited times

Photo credit: Edward Johnson

