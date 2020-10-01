BWW Review: THE TEMPEST, The Duke Of Kent Ealing

Shakespeare's classic tale washes up on West London's shores.

In these troubled times, it's more important than ever to find innovative ways to keep live performance going. Pub chain Fuller's Inns are continuing to do just that with their touring production of The Tempest (performed by Open Bar Theatre).

With a cast comprised of six actors playing multiple parts, their latest 'Shakespeare in the Garden' offering plays to outdoor audiences across the country, bringing a taste of Shakespeare straight to your local pub.

Open Bar Theatre have done a fabulous job of creating an inventive set which really enhances the storytelling, and I would imagine is very adaptable to various venues. The action takes place around a scaffolding rig, which the cast (directed by Nicky Diss) effortlessly transform into a mysterious shipwrecked land - the lofty heights of which create the perfect playground for Laura Harling's nimble sprite Ariel.

Playing to large pub gardens without microphones is no mean feat, but the cast rise to the task brilliantly. Adam Courtings' Prospero is brimming with energy, and he does a fine job of carrying the story along in what can be a long and very dense piece. Jessica Alade provides a sweet and funny Miranda, and has some wonderful comedic scenes with Ferdinand, played by Nathaniel Curtis. Curtis (who also plays Alonso and Trinculo) is simply a delight - funny and engaging, interacting regularly with those sitting close to the stage - much to the audience's delight.

Vicky Gaskin (also movement director for the piece) gives hugely dynamic performances as Caliban and Gonzalo. The use of space and movement direction as a whole really works to make the piece something special. Laura Harling's athletic performance is wonderfully impressive and she makes for the perfect Ariel. She spends most of the piece suspended from the rig in aerial silks, twirling and spinning with complete ease. The roles of Sebastian and Stephano are played by Thomas Judd, who is a real joy to watch. He's clearly a very talented actor with a gift for comedy.

Open Bar do a great job of mixing the original text with more modern jokes and gags - many of which refer to the current Covid situation. A moment between Miranda and Ferdinand in which they douse themselves head to toe in hand sanitiser in anticipation of sleeping together is a particularly hilarious highlight.

This is my third time seeing one of Open Bar's Shakespeare in the Garden productions, and the company truly manage to evoke something quite magical. One might argue that experiencing Shakespeare in this kind of setting is closer to how it was performed originally: laid-back, immersive and thoroughly entertaining. A superb effort across the board.

The Tempest at various venues until 1 October

