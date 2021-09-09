BWW Review: PINK LEMONADE, Bush Theatre

The 2019 Edinburgh Fringe hit comes to London with high-quality production values in tact. Originally co-produced by HighTide, this run is in association with Queer House. Pink Lemonade is an autobiographical one-person show by Nottingham actor, writer, and performance artist Mika Onyx Johnson.

Although this is their debut play, it is no surprise that Pink Lemonade is in development for TV with Baloon Entertainment and the BBC. As their reputation grows for creating important work that challenges the norm and takes a closer look at identity, Johnson certainly has become one to watch and is a powerful voice for the queer community.

Pink Lemonade takes us through the life of a masculine-identifying lesbian, navigating relationships in our heteronormative world. Just when our protagonist is starting to feel at home in their own body, they find themselves entangled in complicated relationships with two women. Simmi is beautiful but attention-seeking and determinedly not a lesbian, and Toni is a little too into Johnson to the point of it becoming fetishisation. In the end, it is evident that neither treats Johnson with the humanity they deserve.

With themes of shame, racism, homophobia and classism explored, Johnson eventually comes to the conclusion that they need to love and respect themselves because "this country will fuck you and fuck you and fuck you". Johnson doesn't run off into the distance with the girl, they choose themselves. That is their fairytale ending.

For those who can relate, this is clearly a therapeutic event, evident from the whoops and nods continuously happening throughout the audience. For those who can't, this is a highly educational and crucially important show to watch. Johnson shares their experience of being "a masculine-presenting, handsome, sexy, husky thick, hairy transdem" with raw honesty. They preach that "your lived experience is all you need" in a world where people are constantly trying to put you in a box. Unltimately, anyone who has ever felt shame for any part of themselves can seek inspiration from Johnson's words.

The show is never at risk of plateauing with spoken word/rap hybrid pieces scattered throughout which are delivered through a microphone to original house-style music. Movement is also used heavily to tell the story, delivered effectually and with commitment.

Johnson's charisma is undeniable. They hold the audience in the palm of their hand and never drop energy. They bring humour, anger, vulnerability, intelligence and a tantalising cheekiness that wins over the room.

Emily Aboud's direction is fun and clever. It feels as though we are inside a glass of pink lemonade and yet the bubbles also at times look like naked parts of the body. The main props used throughout are lemons that symbolically fall from the ceiling or magically appear from inside the bubble set pieces.

Pink Lemonade is a journey of sexuality, identity and self-discovery that is such an important and positive representation of the LQBTQ+ community on stage. It pushes the boundaries of traditional western theatre in its content, form and staging. This production of Pink Lemonade is an example of where modern theatre needs to be heading.

Pink Lemonade runs at the Bush Theatre until 1 October

Photo Credit: Helen Murray