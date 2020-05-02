BWW Review: I AM FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU AND IT'S MAKING ME DO STUPID THINGS at HOME Digital Channel

Manchester's HOME is kicking off a series of works commissioned specifically to entertain audiences during the lockdown. First up in the program we find Bryony Kimmings' I am falling in love with you and it's making me do stupid things, where the effects of boredom and loneliness lead to a rollercoaster of a night in.

After finding the email address of a man she met months before, Bryony decides to make contact with a quirky video to jumpstart the potential of a relationship and to kill some time. What ensues is a streak of messages that escalate into the distorted emulation of a standard night back when the world was slightly simpler.

Kimmings' one-sided conversations might reveal next-to-nothing, but they are a mirror into the private seclusion of people around the UK (and probably abroad too). With barely anything to do but drink wine and imagine a whole liaison, she goes as far as acting out a string of stereotypical types of women the guy may like.

While the message of the short 14-something-minute play is blurred behind the patina of the (rather pitiful) need to actively look for male attention out of tedium, Kimmings writes a funky glimpse into the mind of the average woman. She even records a whimsical song to anticipate how wonderful their post-lockdown shared bliss is going to be.

Will Duke's editing and Tom Parkinson's sound design turn the otherwise static monologue into a fairly dynamic short film, adding pace and rhythm to Kimmings' amicable script. This piece isn's anything especially groundbreaking, but it will occupy the brain for a while and it will definitely deter the audience from doing anything silly like texting an ex or embarrassing oneself irreversibly through the internet.

You can watch I am falling in love with you and it's making me do stupid things here.





