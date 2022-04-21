BWW Review: FORGOTTEN FELLOW, Lion & Unicorn Theatre

The world is isolating. While everyone is panic-buying loo roll, students have gone back to their accommodations with the promise of an uninterrupted education. Overnight, a fence goes up right outside a flat that's more like a microcosmos.

There's the posh boy who doesn't attend lectures (Miles, Nathan Whitebrook), the druggie (Tyler, Kyle Harrison Pope), the girl with the overbearing mother who keeps calling (Ana, Pip Franks), the quiet activist (Leanne, Sian Duggan), and the drama student who sings 11-o'clock-numbers loudly and badly in his room and dreams of going viral on TikTok (Liam, Ben Reid).

All involved in some kind of personal journey, they cope however they can. Although it's great to see a variety of individuals on stage, this feels slightly overly curated to tick a few boxes - going from Scouse to Scottish and from straight cis behaviour to sexuality struggles.

As the drugs wear off and alcohol becomes a crutch, paranoia sinks in as they receive no answers from the university board nor from the security team who patrol the fence. However, there's little to no tension throughout and we're left guessing how the mates feel.

The only argument of significance is Leanne's (Duggan) battle to get a response from the authorities. While the others blackmail each other and drink themselves silly or set up Grindr dates, she organises a protest, manages to get the partition removed, and compensation for all.

As directed by Alex Jackson, various ringtones punctuate the scenes, making Forgotten Fellow sharp and lively. The highlight of it comes in the guise of Pavanveer Sagoo, the foreign student whose protective mum is concerned he is "wasting away" and should eat more. He is simply hilarious in his one-way exchanges on FaceTime.

As a whole, the show is more of a quick snapshot of lockdown memories that plays into a certain view of young people. Leanne's speech at the protest is a solid harangue, but it belongs to a different piece altogether.

Everything ends well. Liam goes viral and gets his free trip to Dubai, Ana becomes more organised, Tyler reconsiders his addiction, and they all reap the benefits of Leanne's work. The writing is punchy and easily funny, but lacking in substance. Jackson shows potential as director, but needs a stronger story to run with.

Forgotten Fellow runs at the Lion & Unicorn Theatre until 23 April.