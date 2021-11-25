BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic

A definite sign that London may be heading back to some sort of normality is the live return of The Old Vic's award-winning adaptation of A Christmas Carol. After streaming a version last year, the theatre is now back to hosting one of the highlights of the festive season, complete with Victorian bell-ringing, mince pies and one of literature's most heart-warming stories of love and redemption.

Charles Dickens created an unforgettable character in Ebenezer Scrooge; a cold-hearted miser who cares more for his cash than compassion. After being visited by a series of ghosts, he wakes to a realisation that the world can be a caring and bright place, where he can make a positive difference.

This year Stephen Mangan takes over as the bitter and mean Ebenezer Scrooge, with a huge mop of grey hair and bushy beard. Mangan is brusque and efficient, but he could be meaner and more snarling at the start, as he sometimes comes across as just annoyed.

Jack Thorne's faithful adaptation mines the emotional cruelty that Scrooge was subjected to at the hands of his spiteful and violent father, leading to his current ruthlessness and meanness. A scene where Mangan recalls the hopeful young man he was and laments his current character is particularly touching. There is also a distinct giddiness to his behaviour in the second half, which is joyful to watch.

As ever, the supporting cast narrate much of the story and create an inclusive atmosphere. Karen Fishwick is sweet and compassionate as Belle, Rose Shalloo is charming as Little Fan and her brother Jack Shalloo is suitably subservient as Bob Cratchit. Rachel John is nicely sharp as the Ghost of Christmas Present, played with a knowing swagger.

Warchus piles on the sentimentality with the character of Tiny Tim. Played by four different actors, on press night Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray pulls on the heartstrings with a very sweet performance.

Robert Howell's design sets the action in the centre of the theatre, with a long walkway for the characters to enter and leave by, which creates a very immersive atmosphere. Hugh Vanstone's lighting remains incredibly magical, with multiple flickering lanterns hanging from the ceiling and ghostly shafts of light coming up through the floorboards.

Matthew Warchus creates a very real impression of the darkness of Dickensian London, with thoughtful and fun details such as flying sprouts and a huge amount of snow. Christopher Nightingale's musical arrangement uses traditional Christmas carols and bell-ringing to create an enchanting and festive atmosphere.

The appearance of Marley's ghost is visually very striking, but as with other years, his scene of warning Scrooge about the visitations feels a bit rushed. Some of the darker aspects of the story are also missing, but overall the message of redemption, compassion and the ability to change are clear to see.

There is a warmth and joy in this production that returns every year. You would have to have a heart of stone not to leave feeling uplifted and moved.

A Christmas Carol is at The Old Vic until 8 January 2022

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan