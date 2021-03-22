BWW Interview: Rob Houchen Chats ROB HOUCHEN: IN CONCERT at Cadogan Hall

Before Covid-19 hit, Rob Houchen was getting read to open in the highly-anticipated revival of City of Angels, and had just completed another turn on the barricades playing Marius in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert. Prior to that, he all but stole the show in The Light in the Piazza, on the South Bank, opposite Renee Fleming and Dove Cameron.

While the pandemic sadly stopped City of Angels (along with the rest of the West End), Houchen has still remained busy. From briefly returning to Les Mis in concert and starring in Marry Me A Little with Celinde Schoenmaker last summer, he has gone on to record a spookily good Halloween mash-up with Carrie Hope Fletcher and Scott Paige and releasing his own music.

Houchen is now preparing for his first ever solo gig at Cadogan Hall in May. He chats to us about Covid-inspired closures, the challenges of performing in Les Misérables and his musical ambitions.



This is going to be your first ever solo gig - how are you feeling about it? What made you decide that now was the time to do this?

I've thought a lot about doing it before. I turned 30 this year, and had time to prepare for it, so I figured why not!

I have done smaller gigs before, so I've at least broken the ice in terms of being myself on stage, but Cadogan Hall is a large place! I know the venue well, but I've never had to entertain an audience alone for the whole show: I'm just hoping that I can!

You've performed several times at Cadogan Hall for your West End Does... shows. What do you love about this venue that keeps you returning?

Cadogan Hall is such a beautiful space to sing in, and to watch shows in (both views I've had many times)! They run the place so professionally and are so good to us, we are more than happy to return there whenever possible.



What's been your favourite West End Does...show?

I loved the LOVE concert. I am a sucker for a love ballad, and that one had some corkers.

Rob Houchen & Carrie

Hope Fletcher at West End Does...

Photo: Danny Kaan



Any plans for future West End Does... shows or mashups like you did for Halloween?

Maybe.... ?



How are you feeling about performing infront of a live audience again?

I am really looking forward to it and then start rehearsals for South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre straight after.

It's going to be very daunting, but I'm looking forward to finding my feet again with it all.



You've also written and released your own music, including several EPs. What's your favourite song to perform and why?

I always love singing "Warning Signs" as it started the whole thing off, but I also have some lesser-known songs that I enjoy performing. I like "More", "Blind Drunk" and my latest song, "Dance Again" - because I do love a good dance.

What inspires your songwriting?

I get inspired by anything. It could be a happy vibe that I'm feeling one morning, or something that just comes into my brain at 3am. Some of my songwriting is personal experience, some is fiction, but I always aim for relatability and something people can be moved by.

What song would you love to cover?

There are lots, but one day I will definitely cover "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush (it won't be featured in my concert though).

The pandemic meant City of Angels never got to have its opening night. How did that feel?

I was devastated for the show. It was fantastic and the cast is amazing, and I miss them all dearly. Although I had hoped it would have come back already, I'm sure it will at some point because it's such a genius show - and I had such a nice press night outfit planned too!

Rob Houchen in Les Misérables

Photo: Matt Murphy

You re-joined the Les Misérables: The Staged Concert when theatres briefly reopened last summer. What was it like to be part of that?

It was very surreal but also so special. We felt like it was a valuable sign to people that we were trying to safely bring theatre back.

For a short time, we did, and we did all that we could, but alas it wasn't to be for now.

You've been a part of Les Mis since 2013. What do you enjoy about performing in it, and what are the biggest challenges?

I love the music so much, it never gets old. Even if I say it does, I'm lying.

The challenge is the emotions and the emotional singing. It takes a toll on your mind and your voice, but the result is worth it.

Have you got a dream role/show you'd love to perform in?

I'd love to play George in Sunday In The Park With George one day!

What can audiences expect from your solo show?

FUN. I want people to smile, forget they have a mask on and feel lit up by the stage.

Rob Houchen: In Concert takes place at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 22 May 2021. There will be two socially distanced concerts (3pm and 6.30pm), and tickets are available now on Cadogan Hall's website.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett