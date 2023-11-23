Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Open Dance Calls will be on 11 December and Open Singing Calls will be on 14 December

Nov. 23, 2023

The producers of the first ever stage adaptation of Burlesque the Musical  which opens at the Manchester Opera House in June have announced open auditions in London in December 2023.

Open Dance Calls are on Monday 11 December and Open Singing Calls are on Thursday 14 December. Details are as follows:

Anyone interested in auditioning can find more information on https://harryblumenau.com/burlesque.

Performances for Burlesque The Musical will begin at the Manchester Opera House on Thursday 13 June and run through until Saturday 29 June 2024.

 Burlesque the Musical has a book by Steven Antin, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead.  The music and lyrics are by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley.

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer), with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Tom Curran (Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate) and Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).   Further information about the show will be announced in due course.

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin and Christina Aguilera and general managed by ADAMA Entertainment.


