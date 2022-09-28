BUGSY MALONE Comes to London This Christmas at Alexandra Palace

Bugsy Malone The Musical written by Alan Parker, with music and words by Paul Williams, has announced a London Christmas season, playing at Alexandra Palace for a strictly limited run. This revival of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Olivier award-nominated production directed by Sean Holmes and choreographed by Drew McOnie, is currently touring the UK and will open in London on 3 December 2022, playing until 15 January 2023. Tickets are on sale today.

Bugsy Malone The Musical is based on the iconic 1976 movie by Alan Parker whose long catalogue of films have won nineteen BAFTA® awards, ten Golden Globes® and six Oscars®. The film launched the career of Jodie Foster and received eight BAFTA® nominations and three Golden Globe® nominations including 'Best Motion Picture for a Musical.'

Welcome to New York 1929! A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and the new-fangled "splurge" gun is causing mayhem.

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy. All he wants is to spend time with his new love, Blousey, but can he resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam defend his business...?

Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar®-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, this fun-filled and riotous musical comedy offers the perfect festive treat for all the family.

Currently enjoying a major UK tour, the production stars a talented cast of young performers aged between 9 and 16 in the leading roles, supported by an ensemble of adult performers. The combined company of thirty-nine actors (including three teams of seven kids) are joined by a live band of seven musicians. The touring company will also perform at Alexandra Palace.

Directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Holmes and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, Bugsy Malone The Musical is designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, with Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Franny-Anne Rafferty (Associate Director), Leanne Pinder (Associate Choreographer), Verity Noughton (Casting Director for the unders), Will Burton (Casting Director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (Wig Designer). Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax, present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production. The Christmas season at Alexandra Palace is produced by Kenny Wax.