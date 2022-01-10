BRING IT ON Cancels Remainder of UK Tour

The producers of Bring It On The Musical today sadly announce that due to the impact of rising Covid-19 cases and self-isolation requirements resulting in 13 cancelled performances, the show will no longer be able to continue its tour. Performances at the Southbank Centre are unaffected by this cancellation. Therefore, the production will play at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall until it concludes its final performance on 22 January 2022.

Selladoor Worldwide said today, "Cancelling 13 performances has resulted in an overwhelming loss of income for the production during a peak period that would otherwise have provided a vital financial backbone of the tour. This lost income, amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds, has sadly rendered the remainder of the tour financially unsustainable. It would be irresponsible for us to continue, and we therefore have no option but to cancel the remainder of the tour.

We have not taken this decision lightly and have explored every possible alternative to avoid cancellation. Selladoor remain incredibly proud of this fantastically received production and are grateful to everyone who has worked so hard on it, and to all the audiences who have cheered us on. We are only too aware of the impact this will have on our wonderful cast, crew, musicians and creative team - as well as our audiences, venues and suppliers we had been due to work with during the tour. We are heartbroken that we have been forced into this position, but the impact of these cancellations caused by Omicron has left us with no other choice."

Customers who have purchased tickets for the UK and Ireland Tour of Bring It On The Musical will be contacted by their point of purchase. Tickets for performances at the Southbank Centre are unaffected and remain valid.