BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF Returns To Liverpool Before National Theatre Run

Following its acclaimed run at Liverpool's Royal Court last year, James Graham's powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's seminal TV show Boys from the Blackstuff is back for 2024. The show, which wowed audiences and critics alike, will return to Liverpool's Royal Court for three weeks in April, before transferring to The National Theatre's Olivier Theatre for a two week in May, run by arrangement with Bill Kenwright Ltd.

The production is directed by Kate Wasserberg, with original cast members George Caple, Dominic Carter, Helen Carter, Aron Julius, Nathan McMullen, Lauren O'Neil, Barry Sloane and Mark Womack returning.

In 1980s Liverpool, life is tough as Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser play the game. But there is no work and no money. What are they supposed to do? Find jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers', work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? All whilst having a laugh along the way.

Directed by Kate Wasserberg, the set and costume designer is Amy Jane Cook, lighting designer Ian Scott, movement director Rachael Nanyonjo, composer and sound designer Dyfan Jones, associate sound designer Kate Harvey, audio visual designer Jamie Jenkin and fight director Rachel Bown-Williams of RC Annie Ltd.

Kevin Fearon is Executive Producer at Liverpool's Royal Court says -

“In 18 years of producing theatre by and for Liverpool, shows haven't come any bigger than Boys From The Blackstuff. To be able to bring this fantastic piece of work back to the Court before it transfers to the National is as exciting as much as it is a real honour.”

Liverpool's Royal Court 19 April to 11 May with press night on 24 April

Olivier Theatre 22 May–8 June, with press night on 29 May.

Boys from the Blackstuff is a Liverpool's Royal Court production by arrangement with Bill Kenwright Limited.