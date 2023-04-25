BONES, THE INTERVIEW, and More Set For Park Theatre's Summer/Autumn Season

As it starts its 10th anniversary celebrations, Park Theatre has announced its Summer / Autumn season. The season that takes audiences from mental health in sport to life choices that are app controlled, from a dystopian Europe to an Icelandic avalanche in a comedy by Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, and from theatre based on Anime to an exploration of that Princess Diana interview.

The season begins in Park90 with Bones (5 - 22 July), a new writing, physical theatre production about rugby that tackles mental health. Ed is used to getting injured playing rugby, but he's never faced an injury that he couldn't see before. When his mental health makes it feel like he's taking on an entire rugby team by himself, will his teammates stand by his side or remain seated on the side-line?

Moving from mental health to intellectual choices, in Park200 new play Disruption (7 July - 5 Aug) asks what happens if we let an app make our life choices in a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world by Andrew Stein. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen?

Next in Park200, The Garden of Words (10 Aug - 9 Sep) is a global premiere based on the stereotype-defying Anime and novel by Makoto Shinkai. Takao and Yukari are escaping. Whilst seeking solace in a Japanese garden, an out-of-step woman and an offbeat teenager meet by chance. Social misfits with a shared sense of loneliness, the unlikely pair bond over classical poetry, shoemaking and bad cooking. But the heartfelt companionship that could save them might also ruin them...

From Japan to Iceland, It's Headed Straight Towards Us (13 Sept - 20 Oct) sees actor-comedians Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer join forces in a comedy about two actors stuck in a trailer on the side of a volcano. The glacier is melting, the volcano is active. Bitter rivalries emerge between fussy 'bit part' actor Hugh Delavois (Samuel West) and fading Hollywood bad boy Gary Savage (Rufus Hound), going back to their time at college together, as the film they are meant to be working on collapses around them and the trailer they are in begins to slip.

As the Park200 stage hosts an Icelandic avalanche, the Park90 stage sees a Europe that has already faced catastrophe in Sorry We Didn't Die At Sea (13 - 30 Sept) by Italian theatre-maker Emanuele Aldrovandi, a darkly comic, absurdist, and political piece offers us a story of migration where the roles are reversed. It's the near future and Europe has failed. A domino effect of nationalist, isolationist policies has left the continent's economies on the brink of collapse, and the very individuals who wanted to close its borders to immigrants are forced to flee across the seas. In a claustrophobic shipping container, three unnamed travellers place their lives at the mercy of a mysterious people-smuggler.

Finally, moving into the autumn season, The Interview (27 Oct - 25 Nov) by Jonathan Maitland and presented by Original Theatre is about the interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir that shocked the world. It was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. But now, it is said, the interview has no legitimacy. Is it right that the way it came about has overshadowed what it was meant to be? The Interview poses tough questions: What can we justify in the pursuit of truth? Can we trust our great institutions? And are we ever, really, in control of our own narrative...our legacy?

Artistic director Jez Bond said, "As our 10th Birthday approaches I'm delighted to announce our next season; six new extraordinary pieces of theatre. From the political to the purely comic, the array of shows look back, forward and directly at the present. With a mixture of new and familiar faces gracing the stage, we're thrilled to open our doors to all."

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

Bones

Presented by Redefine and LooseHeadz in association with Park Theatre

World Premiere

Bones is a dynamic and bold physical theatre production that ignites the collaboration between rugby and theatre to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health. It pairs electric new writing, with high intensity set pieces that immerse you into the spectacular world of rugby.

Ed is used to getting injured playing rugby, but he's never faced an injury that he couldn't see before. When his mental health makes it feel like he's taking on an entire rugby team by himself, will his teammates stand by his side or remain seated on the side-line?

Under pressure to lead his team through to the regional semi-finals, Ed feels the full weight of expectation and hope, and it's impacted him in ways that he could have never imagined.

Running time: 70 mins approx. | 14+

Audio Described: Thu 20 July, 3.15pm with Touch Tour 2.15pm

Mon - Sat 7.45pm, 3.15pm matinees Thu & Sat | £25 - £15 (standard), £9 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years, throughout the run) I Previews 5 - 8 July (£15)

Park200 7 July - 5 Aug | Press night: 13 July 7pm

Disruption

Presented by Jack DePalma and Max Needle, Todd and Nancy Allan, Rick Feldman and Joanne F. Guerrerio in association with Park Theatre

World Premiere

Written by Andrew Stein | Directed by Hersh Ellis

Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer.

After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves.

In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen?

Andrew Stein's sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Running time: 90 mins approx | 14+

Audio Described: Wed 26 July 7.30pm

Mon - Sat 7.30pm, matinees Thu and Sat 3pm I £44.50 - £22.50 (standard), £22.50 - £20 (65+ Mon eve and Thu mat), £17.50 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years Band C throughout the run) I Previews 7 - 12 July, £15 - £25

Park200 10 Aug - 9 Sept | Press night: 15 Aug 7pm

Garden of Words

Presented by Whole Hog Theatre in association with Park Theatre

World Premiere

Originally by Makoto Shinkai, adapted by Whole Hog Theatre

Official Stage Production

Based on the Anime from Makoto Shinkai/CoMix Wave Films / 原作：新海誠監督作品 『言の葉の庭』| Directed by Alexandra Rutter

"...you've been living your whole life alone..."

Takao and Yukari are escaping.

Whilst seeking solace in a Japanese garden, an out-of-step woman and an offbeat teenager meet by chance. Social misfits with a shared sense of loneliness, the unlikely pair bond over classical poetry, shoemaking and bad cooking. But the heartfelt companionship that could save them might also ruin them...

Based on the stereotype-defying Anime and novel from world-renowned filmmaker, Makoto Shinkai (your name., Suzume), Japanese animation continues to make waves on the UK stage with this global premiere.

A refreshingly candid Tokyo tale reminiscent of the adorable melancholy of Lost in Translation. Delve deeper into Shinkai's visually emotive story about the lines between platonic and romantic longing and what it is to feel alone in the biggest metropolis in the world. Seven lost souls, drowning in technology yet unable to connect.

From the UK's Whole Hog Theatre, creators of the world's first stage adaptation of a Hayao Miyazaki film with the kind permission of Studio Ghibli (Princess Mononoke), and Tokyo's Anime stage production specialists Nelke Planning (Attack on Titan, Naruto, Sailor Moon stage productions) comes a unique, new Anglo-Japanese collaboration.

Running time: 1hr 45 mins | 12+

Parents and Babies performance: Thu 24 Aug at 1pm

Mon - Sat 7.30pm, matinees Thu and Sat 3pm I £44.50 - £22.50 (standard), £22.50 - £20 (65+ Mon eve and Thu mat), £17.50 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years Band C throughout the run) I Previews 10 - 12 Aug, £15 - £25

Park200 13 Sept - 20 Oct | Press night: 19 Sept 7pm

It's Headed Straight Towards Us

Presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and RJG Productions in association with Park Theatre

Written by Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer | Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh

Cast includes: Rufus Hound and Samuel West

Two actors, stuck in a trailer on the side of a volcano, in Iceland. The glacier is melting, the volcano is active. Bitter rivalries emerge between fussy 'bit part' actor Hugh Delavois (Samuel West) and fading Hollywood bad boy Gary Savage (Rufus Hound), going back to their time at college together, as the film they are meant to be working on collapses around them and the trailer they are in begins to slip. An avalanche wipes out the only escape road and the only bridge to safety subsides into the ravine.

Stuck with them is 21-year-old Leela, the runner on the film, and supposed seismology expert. As their arguments and point-scoring become increasingly fractious, it is down to Leela to contain their petty squabbles and prepare them for the possibility that they may not get out of this alive.

Acclaimed theatre director Rachel Kavanaugh directs multi-award-winning actors, Rufus Hound and Samuel West in this quirky, surprisingly tender, laugh out loud comedy. Further casting to be announced.

It's Headed Straight Towards Us is written by British actor-comedians Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, who rose to fame in TV comedies The Comic Strip Presents, and the BAFTA award-winning cult classic The Young Ones.

Running time: 2hr approx. (inc interval) | 12+

Access TBC

Mon - Sat 7.30pm, matinees Thu and Sat 3pm I £44.50 - £22.50 (standard), £22.50 - £20 (65+ Mon eve and Thu mat), £17.50 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years Band C throughout the run) I Previews 13 - 15 Sep, £15 - £25

Park90 13 - 30 Sept | Press night: 14 Sep 7pm

Sorry We Didn't Die At Sea

Presented by Riva Theatre and The Playwright's Laboratory in association with Park Theatre

Written by Emanuele Aldrovandi | Translated by Marco Young I Directed by Daniel Emery

It's the near future and Europe has failed. A domino effect of nationalist, isolationist policies has left the continent's economies on the brink of collapse, and the very individuals who wanted to close its borders to immigrants are forced to flee across the seas.

In a claustrophobic shipping container, three unnamed travellers place their lives at the mercy of a mysterious people-smuggler. Forced to exist on the brink between civility and chaos, they pray that they will reach their destination. And yet there are natural - and human - forces at work which are far beyond their control.

This darkly comic, absurdist, and political piece offers us a story of migration where the roles are reversed - asking us how well we would fare if we were forced to make a perilous journey across the sea, and what lengths we would go to in order to survive.

Playwright Emanuele Aldrovandi is one of Italy's foremost theatre-makers. His work has been performed across Europe and the United States. This production transfers from the Seven Dials Playhouse, where it was first performed to British audiences in July 2022.

Play licensed by Arcadia & Ricono.

Running time: 75 mins | 15+

Captioned: Wed 28 Sep 7.45pm

Mon - Sat 7.45pm, 3.15pm matinees Thu & Sat | £25 - £15 (standard, £9 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years, throughout the run I Previews 13 - 15 Sep (£15)

Park200 27 Oct - 25 Nov | Press night: 1 Nov 7pm

The Interview

Presented by Original Theatre in association with Park Theatre

Diana, the BBC and a lesson in power

World Premiere

Written by Jonathan Maitland | Directed by Michael Fentiman

This is the story of the interview. The interview which told her story. A story that shocked the world.

"Why should I stay silent? They've been trying to shut me up from day one. This way I'll finally be heard."

On the 20th of November 1995 the BBC broadcast an interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir. It was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. But now, it is said, the interview has no legitimacy. Is it right that the way it came about has overshadowed what it was meant to be?

Jonathan Maitland's powerful new play gives an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen, and the institution that broadcast it. The Interview poses tough questions: What can we justify in the pursuit of truth? Can we trust our great institutions? And are we ever, really, in control of our own narrative...our legacy?

An exciting new play by writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland (author of Park Theatre hits Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and directed by Olivier award nominated Michael Fentiman (Amelie, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Loot).

Running time: 90 mins

Access performance TBC

Mon - Sat 7.30pm, matinees Thu and Sat 3pm I £44.50 - £22.50 (standard), £22.50 - £20 (65+ Mon eve and Thu mat), £17.50 (access), £10 (Park Up 16-26 years Band C throughout the run) I 27 - 31 Oct, £15 - £25