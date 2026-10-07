BLOOD BROTHERS and More Join Floral Pavilion Autumn and Spring Season

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The Floral Pavilion has unveiled new additions to its autumn and winter season, bringing an even wider choice of theatre, comedy, music, family entertainment and live performance to New Brighton.

At the heart of New Brighton, the 814-seat Floral Pavilion is one of the Wirral’s leading live entertainment venues, welcoming a wide-ranging programme of national touring theatre, comedy, music, dance, family entertainment and its hugely popular annual pantomime.

The latest additions to the programme include, touring productions, comedy, family shows, spoken word and entertainment, and popular tribute acts, alongside returning favourites and major productions already announced for the season.

Family Entertainment

Among the new family entertainment highlights is The Big Story Bash (7 November), where visitors can enjoy author readings, illustrator demonstrations and interactive workshops, with acclaimed children’s author Frank Cottrell-Boyce (Millions, The Unforgotten Coat) and additional guest authors bringing their stories to life. They’ll be joined by cartoonist Marc Jackson (Beano, The Phoenix, Goof Comic) for some cartoon art workshops. Next year, families can also enjoy Dinosaurs Live (17 February) from London’s Natural History Museum, touring for the first time since 1881, as well as the spectacular science and comedy show Rude Science 2 (19 February).

Theatre

The season also features a strong, diverse programme of theatre with Willy Russell's legendary musical Blood Brothers (9-13 February), a chilling new adaptation of Henry James’ classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw (25–27 February), acclaimed courtroom thriller Twelve Angry Men (16–20 March), fresh from record-breaking West End seasons, among the latest additions, and the return of the award-winning Chrysanthemums with their annual pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk (7–10 January).

Music

Music fans can look forward to a variety of concerts and tribute experiences, including Halloween in Concert (27 October), featuring some of the all-time greatest spooky tunes from Thriller to Maneater; Bowie Experience (14 January), a celebration of David Bowie direct from the West End; Burns Night Ceilidh Bottomless Brunch Experience (23 January), which presents an afternoon of kilts, Burns recitals, food, live ceilidh music and dancing; and The Story of Soul (14 February), showcasing the biggest soul hits spanning a generation.

Comedy and Entertainment

Comedy and entertainment highlights include a screening of the documentary football fans everywhere have been waiting for, Dixie: The Goal King (22 January); Jon Culshaw (20 February), star of BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers, presenting an evening of stand-up, stories, sketches and song; and Tinderella (24 February), the naughtiest adult panto to ever hit the stage, adding further variety to a season packed with one-night shows and live entertainment.

More at the Floral Pavilion

The latest announcements join an already packed Floral Pavilion programme, which includes major touring productions such as The Last Laugh, The Mousetrap and the Christmas pantomime Aladdin, alongside a wide range of music, comedy, family entertainment, theatre, musicals and dance.

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