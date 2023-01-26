BLACKOUT SONGS Returns to Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the return of Blackout Songs - Joe White's compassionate and unflinching new play about love, addiction and memory, directed by Guy Jones. The sold-out hit transfers to Hampstead's main stage for a limited run of four weeks only, following its premiere in the theatre's Downstairs studio space last year.

Currently nominated for three Off West End awards Blackout Songs returns with the original cast - Alex Austin and Rebecca Humphries - from 8 April to 6 May. Tickets are on sale to priority members from today and on public sale from 31 January at 10.30am. Playwright, Joe White said:

"The response to Blackout Songs was overwhelming and I'm thrilled Hampstead Theatre are bringing the play back with its original extraordinary cast and creative team. This play would never have existed without the support of Hampstead's artistic team and their commitment to the development of new plays. Telling new stories is crucial, and I'm so honoured I get to tell this one on Hampstead's main stage."

Guy Jones, director said, "It was such a joy to direct Joe's brilliant play, Blackout Songs, at Hampstead Downstairs in the autumn. It's a treat, and a treasure of a play: humane and devastating, funny and sad. I'm thrilled that the excellent Alex Austin and Rebecca Humphries are coming back to reprise their roles, and we will be re-joined by the original creative team. Together we will be reconfiguring Hampstead's main space, so we can share this very special new play with an even bigger audience, who will see the space afresh."

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Executive Producer at Hampstead Theatre said, "Joe White is an extraordinary playwright and everyone at Hampstead Theatre is delighted to have this opportunity to share Guy Jones' brilliant production with a larger audience. And it's wonderful to have the outstanding cast of Rebecca Humphries and Alex Austin back in the building. Love, addiction and memory are at the heart of Joe's witty and warm play and it should be essential viewing for both regular theatre-goers and new audiences."

A chance encounter at an AA meeting and they're drawn to one another, into a crazy passionate bond. Then later, once they're drinking again, they both have this almost-feeling that they might have met before. They should really get sober together and figure it out. Maybe they will - just after one last quick drink...

Joe White is a former Channel 4 Playwriting Award winner whose play Mayfly (Orange Tree) won Most Promising New Playwright at the Off West End Awards.

Guy Jones, who directed Mayfly, returns to Hampstead following his triumphant production of Ruby Thomas' Either. Director Guy Jones will be reunited with designer Anisha Fields and lighting designer Christopher Nairne. Sound and composition will be by Max Pappenheim and Holly Khanwith movement by Iskandar R. Sharazuddin. Blackout Songs is a T.S. Eliot Foundation commission.

Tickets for Blackout Songs are on sale now to priority members with public booking opening on Tuesday 31 January at 10.30am at hampsteadtheatre.com