BETWEEN WORLDS Storytelling Festival Explores Identity, Place And Time Through Shows By Award-Winning Performers

Streatham Space Project is hosting Between Worlds, a festival of storytelling from May 24th - June 8th. Three distinct shows by London's most exciting young storytellers explore identity, place and time. Interweaving live soundscapes, projected illustrations and some good ol' fashioned spinning of yarn, the shows will transport the audience across Southern India, Trinidad, fabled pasts and dystopian futures.

Kicking things off, is Mohan, A Partition Story, by Niall Moorjani (May 24th - 25th, 7.30pm). The show follows the experiences of Niall's grandpa, Mohan, who lived through the Partitioning of India in 1947. Through storytelling and live music (from Dibyo Mukherjee), the piece explores Partition in a fresh light to mark its 75th anniversary year. Niall Moorjani is at their brilliant best in depicting the absurdity of the politics that led to India's independence and Partitions' chaos, whilst giving over to their grandfather's memories to capture the emotional depth of a moment which is little spoken about in the UK today.

It received standing ovations and sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Click Here

Next up, is award-winning storyteller Minnie Wilkinson with her show The End and Other Beginnings (May 31st - June 1st, 7.30pm). In this show, Minnie takes the audience on a journey through the light and shade of hopeful dystopian tales in her uniquely warm and characterful way. Featuring a live soundscape by Sound Artist Sam Enthoven

Click Here

The final storytelling show of the festival is Hide, by Laura Sampson (June 6th & 7th, 7.30pm). The show peels back layers of folktale to reveal a very modern take on identity. Inspired by fairytale, family history and Pure Imagination, HIDE speaks of the challenges Laura faces as a person of mixed heritage, disconnected from one side of her own identity. Featuring live soundscapes by Sam Enthoven and live illustrations by artist Andrea Aste.

Click Here

We round out the festival with Between Worlds: A Storytelling Open Mic Night, hosted by renowned storyteller, Vanessa Woolf . Fly on wings of the imagination. Travel between worlds at the speed of speech. A night of wondrous and openhearted stories, come to Streatham and be enchanted by our storytellers.

Want to tell a story? Contact Vanessa now!

Click Here

About the Artists:

Niall Moorjani:

Niall Moorjani is a Scots-Indian, non binary writer, storyteller and theatre maker based in London.

Minnie Wilkinson:

Minnie Wilkinson is an award-winning storyteller and theatre maker. She enjoys creating work that combines both thought-provoking and whimsical subject matter. She is the Co-Artistic Director of The Tell Tales storytelling collective and is Co-Creator of The Suitcase Storytelling Company.

Laura Sampson:

Laura is a performance storyteller and writer based in London. She has performed with storytelling organisations StoryJam, Crick Crack Club and Spinning Yarns Theatre. She has also created show-length work for the British Library, Bloomsbury Festival and other UK fringe festivals.

Vanessa Woolf:

Vanessa is the artistic director of London Dreamtime and has been described as "London's resident storyteller" (Time Out). She has told stories on radio and podcasts as well as BBC TV News and Discover Plus. Projects have included residencies at the Southbank Centre, a two-year project with UCL using fairytales to discuss women's sexual health (Provost Award for public engagement), commissions for the British Library, Science Museum, the V&A Museum and many more!

Streatham Space Project is a neighbourhood theatre, music and arts venue at the heart of its community. Streatham is one of the most culturally diverse places to live in the UK. Its cultural and creative programmes reflect the vibrant cultural diversity of Streatham and South London.

We host a high-quality and affordable programme from international touring artists such as Kae Tempest and MOBO-nominated Julia Biel to up-and-coming theatre-makers and emerging hip-hop & spoken word performers.

We program to engage diverse local audiences from a range of cultural backgrounds, with 40% living within 3 miles. They include price-conscious families, young adults passionate about new music, and south London arts enthusiasts looking for quality provision.

Work supported and developed by south London performance artists at Streatham Space Project has gone on to tour at the Roundhouse, the Barbican, Leeds Art Gallery, Ramallah Dance Festival, Latitude Festival & Jerwood Arts, among others.