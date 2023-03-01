Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BETTY BLUE EYES Will Get First London Revival at the Union Theatre This Month

Performances will run 29 March - 22 April, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

It is 1947, war has ended but Britain's citizens are suffering under the burden of food rationing, high unemployment and the coldest winter for decades.

The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Enter Betty, an adorable pig who is being illegally reared to ensure local dignitaries of a small community in Yorkshire can celebrate the Royal Wedding with a lavish banquet whilst the local population make do with Spam.

'Betty Blue Eyes' is an utterly British musical, full of eccentric characters, such as odd couple Gilbert Chilvers - a humble chiropodist, and his wife Joyce, a nobody determined to be somebody; Inspector Wormold - an obsessive destroyer of illegal meat; Mother Dear - "She's 74 and ravenous"; along with a weird assortment of bullies, spivs and snobs, and of course, Betty the pig.

It has a deliciously infectious, toe-tapping, retro contemporary score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with a book by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, adapted and expanded from Alan Bennett and Malcolm Mowbray's hilariously funny and sharply observed comic film 'A Private Function'.

'Betty Blue Eyes', directed by Sasha Regan, is the first in-house production at the Union Theatre since Covid.

Stiles & Drewe said: "'Betty' was one of the most enjoyable shows of our 40-year career, both to write, develop and to have produced. We are thrilled that she'll be able to bat her blue eyes once more at the Union Theatre, as our new King takes to the throne, the city will once again be buzzing with street parties and very Private Functions. Not seen in London since her run at the Novello Theatre in 2011, three cheers and welcome back, 'Betty'!"

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:
Director Sasha Regan
Choreographer Kasper Cornish
Designer Reuben Speed
Casting Adam Braham
Produced by Sasha Regan & Stuart Simons

Premiering in 2011, 'Betty Blue Eyes' received nominations for 'Best New Musical' in the Olivier Awards, The Evening Standard Awards and the WhatsOnStage.com Awards.



More Hot Stories For You


