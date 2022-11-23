Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

BERLUSCONI Will Premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in 2023

Performances run 25 March - 29 April.

Nov. 23, 2022 Â 
BERLUSCONI Will Premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in 2023

Francesca Moody Productions and Wishful Thinking Musicals have announced the world premiere of BERLUSCONI - a naughty, noisy exposÃ© of the original perma-tanned media mogul turned populist politician, told through the eyes of three formidable women ready to share their side of the story and break the veneer of that million Lira smile.

BERLUSCONI is an urgent and prescient story about a brand of political leadership that has become all too familiar. With soaring melodies and driving beats, this hilarious and outrageous new musical assembles an award-winning team to tell the astonishing, outlandish, almost true story of one of the world's most charismatic, charming and morally dubious political leaders.

As Silvio tries to enshrine his legacy by grandiosely writing the opera of his life, his detractors are closing in...

Producer Francesca Moody said: "I am thrilled to be presenting this extraordinary and incredibly funny new musical with an award-winning team of the most exciting roll-call of creatives. Berlusconi is an all too familiar story of outrageous corruption and grotesque male privilege allowed to run riot, indeed seemingly run a country. It's a musical which places a fierce feminist lens on a political leader who was known for his charming misogyny and spotlights the human cost of his time in office. Berlusconi upended Italian politics and it could not feel timelier, or more appropriate to be exploring this outrageous and almost true story with riotous comedy and sensational songs."

Director James Grieve said: "The chance to make and premiere a brand new British musical is a rare and brilliant thing. Ricky and Simon have written an incandescent, uproarious, strikingly apposite show that melds sabre sharp lyrics with a technicolour head rush of a score. It is a witty, incisive, affecting, hugely entertaining work of dazzling originality and Ã©lan. I feel immensely privileged and excited to bring it to the stage alongside a visionary producer and outstanding creative team."

Written by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughan, this modern-day cautionary tale is produced by Francesca Moody (Fleabag) and directed by James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends). The musical will be choreographed by Rebecca Howell (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 Â¾) with Set and Costume by Lucy Osborne (The Famous Five), David White (Les MisÃ©rables) as Executive Musical Supervisor, Jordan Li Smith (City of Angels) as Musical Supervisor & Musical Director, Dan Samson (Heathers) as Sound Designer and Casting by Will Burton CDG. Associate produced by Alex Cook and Alan Hayling, based on an original idea by Alan Hayling.




Video: English National Opera Chorus Sings Youll Never Walk Alone At Arts Funding Protest Photo
Video: English National Opera Chorus Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' At Arts Funding Protest
Around 300 people have demonstrated outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS, 100 Parliament St, London SW1A 2BQ), calling for a reversal to cuts to arts organisations and an increase in arts funding.
Photos: First Look at VARDY V ROONEY at the Wyndhams Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at VARDY V ROONEY at the Wyndham's Theatre
Get a first look at Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is running 29th November, 6th, 13th and 20th Dec and 10th January all at the Wyndham's Theatre.
West End Actors to Star in ACTORS CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG Photo
West End Actors to Star in ACTORS' CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG
Led by some of the West Ends brightest talents, The Actors' Church present a joyous community focused evening of song and Christmas cheer! Complete with musicians, West End stars and their two church cats Eliza and Mrs Higgins (who will both be wearing their festive Christmas bowties).
Review: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock Theatre Photo
Review: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock Theatre
The Snowman and Christmas go together like bad weather and TfL apologies so it's unsurprising that this adaption by the Birmingham Repertory Theatre of Raymond Brigg's seminal 1978 graphic novel is returning to Sadler's Wells' Peacock Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at VARY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Wyndham's TheatrePhotos: First Look at VARY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Wyndham's Theatre
November 22, 2022

Get a first look at Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is running 29th November, 6th, 13th and 20th Dec and 10th January all at the Wyndham's Theatre.
Natalie May Paris, Josh Taylor & More to Star in ACTORS' CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONGNatalie May Paris, Josh Taylor & More to Star in ACTORS' CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG
November 22, 2022

Led by some of the West Ends brightest talents, The Actors' Church present a joyous community focused evening of song and Christmas cheer! Complete with musicians, West End stars and their two church cats Eliza and Mrs Higgins (who will both be wearing their festive Christmas bowties).
SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK! to Open Charing Cross Theatre in 2023SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK! to Open Charing Cross Theatre in 2023
November 22, 2022

The team behind the Above the Stag pantos, Londonâ€™s most popular and acclaimed pantomimes for grown-ups will present their biggest show yet in 2023. Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is the first production from Heâ€™s Behind You!, the company founded by the team behind Above The Stag Theatreâ€™s phenomenally successful run of queer adult pantos.
Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of A SHERLOCK CAROLPhotos: First Look at the UK Premiere of A SHERLOCK CAROL
November 22, 2022

The UK premiere ofÂ A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, is now playing through 7 January atÂ Marylebone Theatre.
Britney Will Transfer FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE To Soho TheatreBritney Will Transfer FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE To Soho Theatre
November 22, 2022

Award-winning duo and Edinburgh favourites Britney are transferring to London's Soho Theatre with their critically acclaimed hour Friends And Nothing More. The show runs from Monday 12th December â€“ Thursday 22nd December 2022.
share