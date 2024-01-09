BALLET NIGHTS Prog 004 Comes to Lanterns in February

BALLET NIGHTS returns for a new programme on February 23rd and 24th at Lanterns Studio Theatre in east London. Headlined by Royal Ballet principal dancers Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke, the February programme also features modern masterpieces, classic works, live music, and emerging artists.

Both evenings will be compèred by Ballet Nights producer Jamiel Devernay-Laurence.

Says Ballet Nights Artistic Director and producer, Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, “I am delighted to announce the return of Ballet Nights in 2024 as our story continues and we welcome a fantastic new array of artists onto our roster. As we continue to bring star artists alongside new names to our growing audiences, I'm thrilled to announce that star Royal Ballet principals, Yasmine Naghdi and Reece Clarke, will be making their Ballet Nights debut in two of their favourite pas de deux – the action-packed Spring Waters and the classical masterwork, Balcony Pas de Deux from ‘Romeo & Juliet'.

“The February programme features the return of many artists who proved to be a hit with our audiences last year. These include the magnificent duo Pett|Clausen-Knight, who spent much of last year touring abroad so this provides a perfect opportunity for London audiences to catch up with them. Jordan James Bridge, who is also a star performer with Studio Wayne McGregor, makes a return to our stage as does newcomer Felicity Chadwick, who only graduated from Rambert School a year ago. She will be dancing the work of Royal Ballet emerging voice, Joshua Junker.

“ENB emerging artist Chloe Keneally will be performing for the first time, and we continue our successful partnership with Yorke Dance Project, welcoming YDP's Amy Thake in a Robert Cohan solo. Ballet Nights' house concert pianist, Viktor Erik Emanuel, will be returning to perform two new pieces of repertoire on Lanterns' Elton John Yamaha Grand, and I shall be returning as the host and compère to take audiences on our fourth Ballet Nights journey. Our intimate 240 seater venue with Stageside Seating, which offers audiences a unique, closeup view of all the onstage action alongside one of the biggest stage spaces in London is just one of the many things that makes BALLET NIGHTS unique.”

Programme

Part i

Miroirs IV. Alborada Del Gracioso

Pianist: Viktor Erik Emanuel

Composer: Maurice Ravel

Etoile Variation from Paquita

Performed by Chloe Keneally, Emerging Talent/ENB

Choreographed by Marius Petipa

Music Ludwig Minkus

With thanks to English National Ballet

And So The Rhythm Goes

Choreographed & Performed by Jordan James Bridge/Studio Wayne McGreegor

Music by Rival Consoles

A new Commission in partnership with Erased Tapes Records

Solo from Seven Portraits

Performed by Amy Thake/Yorke Dance Project

Celebrating the legacy of Sir Robert Cohan

Choreographer Robert Cohan

Music Olafur Arnalds

Watson & Woodvine

Performed & Choreographed by: Cydney Watson & Liam Woodvine

the world premiere of brand new duo Watson & Woodvine

Composer: Ben Lukas Boysen

Commissioned & Developed by Jamiel Laurence Creation

Spring Waters Pas De Deux

Performed by Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke – Principal Stars of The Royal Ballet

Choreographer: Asaf Messerer

Composer: Sergei Rachmaninov

With Thanks to The Royal Ballet

INTERVAL

Part ii

Abegg Variations, Op.1

Pianist: Viktor Erik Emanuel

Composer: Robert Schumann

Aurora, Act III Sleeping Beauty

Performed by Chloe Keneally

Choreographed by Marius Petipa

Composer: Tchaikovsky

With Thanks To English National Ballet

324a

Performed by Felicity Chadwick/2022 Rambert School graduate

Choreographer Joshua Junker/First Artist of the Royal Ballet

Composer: J.S. Bach

Piano Viktor Erik Emanuel

Nerve Wire

Choreographed & Performed by Pett | Clausen-Knight

Cutting edge, classy new voices

Design by Pett | Clausen-Knight

Composer: Sean Pett



Balcony Pas De Deux, Romeo & Juliet

Performed by Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke

Choroegrapher: Kenneth MacMillan

Composer: Prokofiev