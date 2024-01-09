BALLET NIGHTS Prog 004 Comes to Lanterns in February

Performances run February 23rd, 24th.
BALLET NIGHTS returns for a new programme on February 23rd and 24th at Lanterns Studio Theatre in east London. Headlined by Royal Ballet principal dancers Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke, the February programme also features modern masterpieces, classic works, live music, and emerging artists.
Both evenings will be compèred by Ballet Nights producer Jamiel Devernay-Laurence.
Says Ballet Nights Artistic Director and producer, Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, “I am delighted to announce the return of Ballet Nights in 2024 as our story continues and we welcome a fantastic new array of artists onto our roster. As we continue to bring star artists alongside new names to our growing audiences, I'm thrilled to announce that star Royal Ballet principals, Yasmine Naghdi and Reece Clarke, will be making their Ballet Nights debut in two of their favourite pas de deux – the action-packed Spring Waters and the classical masterwork, Balcony Pas de Deux from ‘Romeo & Juliet'.
“The February programme features the return of many artists who proved to be a hit with our audiences last year. These include the magnificent duo Pett|Clausen-Knight, who spent much of last year touring abroad so this provides a perfect opportunity for London audiences to catch up with them. Jordan James Bridge, who is also a star performer with Studio Wayne McGregor, makes a return to our stage as does newcomer Felicity Chadwick, who only graduated from Rambert School a year ago. She will be dancing the work of Royal Ballet emerging voice, Joshua Junker.
“ENB emerging artist Chloe Keneally will be performing for the first time, and we continue our successful partnership with Yorke Dance Project, welcoming YDP's Amy Thake in a Robert Cohan solo. Ballet Nights' house concert pianist, Viktor Erik Emanuel, will be returning to perform two new pieces of repertoire on Lanterns' Elton John Yamaha Grand, and I shall be returning as the host and compère to take audiences on our fourth Ballet Nights journey. Our intimate 240 seater venue with Stageside Seating, which offers audiences a unique, closeup view of all the onstage action alongside one of the biggest stage spaces in London is just one of the many things that makes BALLET NIGHTS unique.”
Part i
Miroirs IV. Alborada Del Gracioso
Pianist: Viktor Erik Emanuel
Composer: Maurice Ravel
Etoile Variation from Paquita
Performed by Chloe Keneally, Emerging Talent/ENB
Choreographed by Marius Petipa
Music Ludwig Minkus
With thanks to English National Ballet
And So The Rhythm Goes
Choreographed & Performed by Jordan James Bridge/Studio Wayne McGreegor
Music by Rival Consoles
A new Commission in partnership with Erased Tapes Records
Solo from Seven Portraits
Performed by Amy Thake/Yorke Dance Project
Celebrating the legacy of Sir Robert Cohan
Choreographer Robert Cohan
Music Olafur Arnalds
Watson & Woodvine
Performed & Choreographed by: Cydney Watson & Liam Woodvine
the world premiere of brand new duo Watson & Woodvine
Composer: Ben Lukas Boysen
Commissioned & Developed by Jamiel Laurence Creation
Spring Waters Pas De Deux
Performed by Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke – Principal Stars of The Royal Ballet
Choreographer: Asaf Messerer
Composer: Sergei Rachmaninov
With Thanks to The Royal Ballet
INTERVAL
Part ii
Abegg Variations, Op.1
Pianist: Viktor Erik Emanuel
Composer: Robert Schumann
Aurora, Act III Sleeping Beauty
Performed by Chloe Keneally
Choreographed by Marius Petipa
Composer: Tchaikovsky
With Thanks To English National Ballet
324a
Performed by Felicity Chadwick/2022 Rambert School graduate
Choreographer Joshua Junker/First Artist of the Royal Ballet
Composer: J.S. Bach
Piano Viktor Erik Emanuel
Nerve Wire
Choreographed & Performed by Pett | Clausen-Knight
Cutting edge, classy new voices
Design by Pett | Clausen-Knight
Composer: Sean Pett
Balcony Pas De Deux, Romeo & Juliet
Performed by Yasmine Naghdi & Reece Clarke
Choroegrapher: Kenneth MacMillan
Composer: Prokofiev
