Award-Winning, Bestselling Author Adam Kay Joins Post-Show Q&A For THE DOCTOR

Adam Kay, the multi award-winning writer of the bestselling book This is Going to Hurt, which was recently adapted for the BBC starring Ben Whishaw, will be part of a post-show Q&A, following a performance of the critically acclaimed play, The Doctor.

Hosted by American theatre critic Matt Wolf (New York Times, The Arts Desk), Adam Kay will be joined by Juliet Stevenson, and further cast members, for a panel discussion exploring some of the themes in the play. Audience members will be encouraged to send in questions, following the performance, to our twitter handle @DoctorWestEnd.

This event will provide an exciting opportunity to discuss the play and the portrayal of doctors and medical staff and the ways in which they operate in today's post-pandemic world. Adam Kay, who has been both a doctor, and has written about it, will provide an interesting insight into the play's story and themes, as well as exploring the truths and untruths of medical dramas.

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler is described as "the play of the decade" (The Times) by "Britain's best director" (Telegraph) and is a "captivating and profound" (Guardian) whirlwind of gender, race and questions about identity, "an urgent and provocative piece of theatre" (London Theatre).

The full cast are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (The Lion King), Doña Croll (The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Hannah Ledwidge on drums, Mariah Louca (Best Of Enemies), John MacKay (Oresteia), Daniel Rabin (King Lear), Juliet Stevenson (Hamlet), Matilda Tucker (The Snow Queen), Naomi Wirthner (An Evening At The Talkhouse) and Sabrina Wu.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

3800 STALLS TICKETS - PRICED AT JUST £25 will be available across the run exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATG Tickets (just select the 'NHS/Blue Light' option whilst booking, and present one ID per transaction when you arrive).

The Doctor is produced by The Ambassador Theatre Group & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Dawn Smalberg & Richard Winkler

Adam Kay's first book, This is Going to Hurt, revisiting his former career as a junior doctor, has spent over a year at number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list. It was the bestselling non-fiction title of the decade, it is the bestselling non-fiction e-book of all time, and has sold over 2.5 million copies. This is Going to Hurt has been translated into 37 languages and achieved number one bestseller status internationally.

Winner of a record four National Book Awards (Book of the Year, Non-Fiction Book of the Year, New Writer of the Year, Zoe Ball Book Club Book of the Year), Blackwell's Debut Book of the Year, Sunday Times Humour Book of the Year, iBooks Book of the Year, Esquire Book of the Year, Books Are My Bag Readers' Award and Books Are My Bag Non-Fiction Prize.

Adam also adapted This is Going to Hurt as a major comedy-drama for the BBC and AMC, starring Ben Whishaw.

Adam's second book Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas was published by Picador in October 2019, taking a peek behind the blue curtain at Christmastime. It was an instant Sunday Times number one bestseller, selling over 500,000 copies in under three months and making Adam the first author to have simultaneous number ones for hardback and paperback non-fiction titles.

Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, edited by Adam, was published by Trapeze in July 2020. It collected together stories from famous contributors, with all profits donated to NHS Charities Together and The Lullaby Trust and was an instant Sunday Times number one bestseller. It has raised over £400,000 for charity.

His first children's book, Kay's Anatomy, was published by Puffin in October 2020 - it was a Sunday Times number one bestseller, and became the fastest selling children's non-fiction book of the decade. His second children's book, Kay's Marvellous Medicine. was published in September 2021.

Undoctored: The story of a medic who ran out of patients was published in September 2022 and was a Sunday Times number one bestseller. His first picture book, Amy Gets Eaten will be published in February 2023.

Juliet Stevenson's previous work at the Almeida includes Mary Stuart, Hamlet and Duet for One (all also West End). She has worked extensively for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre and the Royal Court, winning an Olivier award for her performance as Paulina in Death and The Maiden in 1991. Her other most recent theatre credits include Blindness at The Donmar Warehouse, Wings and Happy Days at the Young Vic. Her films include Let Me Go; Truly, Madly, Deeply; Bend it Like Beckham; When Did You Last See Your Father?; Being Julia; Pierrepoint; Mona Lisa Smile and Departure. Recent television work includes Riviera; One of Us; The Enfield Haunting; Atlantis and The Village. Other television work includes Place of Execution; The Accused; The Hour and White Heat. She was awarded the CBE in 1999. In addition to her Olivier award, she has been nominated a further four times and is five times BAFTA nominated for her film and television work.