Artwork And Full Creative Team For The World Premiere Of LOVE GODDESS, The Rita Hayworth Musical

New artwork is today revealed along with the full creative team for the world premiere of 'LOVE GODDESS, the Rita Hayworth Musical' at The Cockpit, London from 18 November to 23 December.

Considered by many to be the most beautiful woman of her day, Fred Astaire's all-time favourite dance partner, and the bride Orson Welles wanted more than any other woman in the world, there is only one Rita Hayworth. She is still revered as one of the greatest movie stars who ever lived.

Crowned the "Love Goddess" by her adoring fans, Rita Hayworth thrilled studio executives, servicemen, and movie audiences alike, generating big box office in 1940s and 1950s Hollywood. Yet she struggled to identify with the bombshell image projected of her, marrying and divorcing five different men in her search for a partner who would love her for who she truly was.

As Hayworth's story unfolds, we meet Orson Welles, Fred Astaire, Harry Cohn and other extraordinary figures in her life, all presented through the fractured prism of her deteriorating memory due to a then unknown cause: Alzheimer's. Hayworth suffered from Alzheimer's for two decades before being diagnosed at age 62.

'LOVE GODDESS', presented in collaboration with The Cockpit, is the world premiere of the new full-length musical by Almog Pail & co-writer Stephen Garvey.

The production features five actor-singers led by Almog Pail, portraying over 40 characters, with 12 original songs by Composer-Lyricist and Music Supervisor/Arranger Logan Medland.

Created, co-written and featuring Almog Pail as Rita ('Salvage Marines'), book co-written by

Stephen Garvey (Off-Broadway: 'The Bardy Bunch', 'Five Golden Rings'), Music & lyrics by Logan Medland (Broadway: 'A Bronx Tale', 'Dr. Zhivago'. National Tour: 'Cats', 'Jersey Boys').

Directed by Steve North ('Sisterhood', 'Greensleeves', 'Creegan'), Choreography by Jacqui Jameson (West End: 'My Fair Lady - Directed by Trevor Nunn, 'Fosse' w/Gwen Verdon, 'Chicago' w/Joel Grey, Film: 'Beyond the Sea', 'Mamma Mia!' w/Meryl Streep), Music Direction by Archie Combe, Set Design by Mayou Trikerioti, Lighting Design by Danny Vavrečka, Costume Design by Alice McNicholas. Sound Design by Nick Burkinyoung, Yerk Audio. Casting by Danielle Tarento, Tarento Casting.

Produced by Laura Lundy, Blue Panther Productions (Broadway: 'Children of a Lesser God', 2018 revival, Associate Producer, London: 'Me, Myself and Rita', 'What They Said About Love', New York: 'Arousal', 'The Singularity').

Further casting to be announced.

'LOVE GODDESS' started life as a solo play, 'Me, Myself and Rita', created and performed by Almog Pail. Then 'Love Goddess, the Cabaret' won raves from audiences and critics in Malta, Off-Broadway and London at the Canal Café Theatre. It is now a full-scale musical and gets its world premiere at The Cockpit.

Creator and star Almog Pail wrote the original play after her own family's experience with Alzheimer's. Her grandfather, Meir Pa'il, recognized for his distinguished military career and later political career in the Israeli parliament, suffered from the disease for the final 12 years of his life.





