Arts Council England Publishes Applicant Guidance For Two Emergency Response Package Funds

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

Arts Council England has announced that they have published the applicant guidance for two of their Emergency Response Package funds.

It was previously announced that they are making £160 million of emergency funding available for those organisations and individuals who will need it during this crisis.They have also changed the funding requirements for individuals and organisations currently in receipt of our funding.



