Arts Council England Publishes Applicant Guidance For Two Emergency Response Package Funds

Arts Council England has announced that they have published the applicant guidance for two of their Emergency Response Package funds.

See the tweet below:

#Covid19 UPDATE THREAD: Today, we've published the applicant guidance for two of our Emergency Response Package funds: one to support individuals and the other for organisations outside our National Portfolio. Blog from our CEO @henleydarren for more info: https://t.co/Ww5yp3qH5L - Arts Council England (@ace_national) March 31, 2020

It was previously announced that they are making £160 million of emergency funding available for those organisations and individuals who will need it during this crisis.They have also changed the funding requirements for individuals and organisations currently in receipt of our funding.





