Applications For Springboard, The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Flagship Training Programme Are Now Open For 2023 â€“ 2024

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced that 2023 - 2024 SPRINGBOARD applications are now open for the second year of the ground-breaking, free two year training programme that aims to find, shape, inspire, and champion the next generation of performers from currently underrepresented groups in theatre. SPRINGBOARD offers unrivalled theatre-based training and development opportunities, as a new alternative performance pathway into employment for future theatre makers who have had little to no formal drama training.

The full company will comprise of 20 people, with 10 places available each year via an audition process. The training programme is a vital addition to Young Lyric's pioneering educational initiatives for marginalised young people.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director & CEO at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: "We are delighted to soon welcome our second cohort of trainees to SPRINGBOARD. Our bold and unique alternative performance pathway programme here at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre offers a 360-degree hands-on experience through hundreds of opportunities within this theatre and builds on our long and influential history of talent development. It directly speaks to our profound commitment to equality of opportunity and we are proud to be at the forefront of changing the industry."

Rob Lehmann, Director of Young Lyric, said: "Over the last year this unique free training programme has nurtured the next generation of performers through unrivalled theatre-based training in their journey from participant to professional, with many having already acquired representation and production credits as a direct result from their engagement in the SPRINGBOARD programme."

"SPRINGBOARD has completely changed my life - I never would have gotten where I am now if it weren't for the amazing support from my friends and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre staff who have been there for me every step of the way. I got the opportunity to participate in interesting workshops led by industry professionals and was able to perform in short films, scratches, and our own Studio show. I think we need more programmes like SPRINGBOARD as it's a free performance pathway initiative that helps shape your future in the industry." - SPRINGBOARD Trainee, 2022

SPRINGBOARD is kindly supported by EsmÃ©e Fairbairn Foundation and The Emmanuel Kaye Foundation whose support has helped to launch a three-year pilot of the programme for the first 30 trainees. SPRINGBOARD is a long-term commitment by the Lyric and will provide an inspiring, industry-leading model to improve access to careers in the theatre. SPRINGBOARD's ambition is to be a template for UK arts organisations to adapt or adopt, actively making the performing arts sector more inclusive with a workforce which better represents society.

Successful applicants will be enrolled in the free two-year programme, benefiting from a bursary that will support them while they take part in a wide range of development initiatives including performances, workshops, masterclasses, artist development and opportunities both on and off the stage.

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre is committed to championing young talent from West London and is encouraging applicants to apply who are from the Global Majority, not in education or training, who are non-binary, LGBTQIA+, who are d/Deaf or disabled. Applicants must be aged 18-25 from the programme start date (10 January 2023), have little or no formal drama training, and live in one of the eligible West London boroughs - Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond upon Thames, Wandsworth and Westminster.

The deadline for applications is Friday 11 November 2022. Group auditions will take place on Friday 18 November, and if successful, the second round of auditions will take place on Friday 25 November.

Further details to apply can be found online at https://lyric.co.uk/young-lyric/springboard/