Anthony Boyle Will Join The Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT; Plus Full Creative Team Revealed

Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will join the cast of Long Day's Journey into Night, playing the role of Edmund Tyrone. He will be replacing Alex Lawther who has reluctantly withdrawn from the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Anthony will star alongside Emmy award-winner Brian Cox (Succession) who will play James Tyrone, Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) as Mary Tyrone, BAFTA award-nominee Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as James Jr and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Cathleen.

Following his recent acclaimed productions of A Mirror and Best of Enemies, director Jeremy Herrin's new production will bring into sharp focus the universality of O'Neill's beautifully crafted characters and language. Long Day's Journey into Night is designed by Lizzie Clachan with sound design by Tom Gibbons, lighting design by Jack Knowles, movement direction by Polly Bennett and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG. The associate director is Justina Kehinde.

Often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th Century, O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning piece depicts a summer day in the life of the Tyrones, closely based on O'Neill's own dysfunctional family. Moving and inspiring in equal measure, O'Neill's masterpiece is a compelling story of love, hate, betrayal, addiction and the impossible fragility of family bonds.

Long Day's Journey into Night will begin previews at Wyndham's Theatre from 19 March 2024 with opening night on Tuesday 2 April 2024. Fifty seats at £25 will be available for every performance throughout the run.

Olivier Award winning and Tony nominated Anthony Boyle is fast becoming one of the most talked about young actors of his generation.

Anthony has recently been filming Shardlake which is a Tudor murder mystery Disney+ series based on the historical best-selling novels by author C.J. Sansom set during Henry VIII reign. The series is written by Stephen Butchard and produced by The Forge and Runaway Fridge. Anthony plays the role of Jack Barak alongside Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Paul Kaye. The series is set for release in 2024.

Before that Anthony finished filming the Apple limited series Manhunt, playing John Wilkes Booth as co lead, opposite Tobias Menzies. The story is based on the book Manhunt: The 12 Day Chase of Lincoln's Killer by James Swanson. Anthony plays Lincoln's assassin. This is also set for release next year.

2023 is going to be another busy year for Anthony as he will also be seen starring in the hotly anticipated TV series, Masters Of The Air which is likely to release at the end of the year. It is produced by Playtone and Amblin Television, Boyle takes on the lead role of Major Crosby. The limited series, which makes its global debut on Apple TV+, reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman following their Emmy-winning work on Band Of Brothers and The Pacific.

Earlier this year he was seen in Tetris, starring alongside Taron Edgerton and Toby Jones. Tetris is a biographical film directed by Jon S. Baird for Apple TV + that delves into the legal battles that took place during the Cold War over ownership of the game. Tetris was released in March 2023 and premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.

2021 saw Anthony star alongside Toby Jones in the lead role in Danny Boy, playing Brian Wood who is accused of war crimes in Iraq by the human rights lawyer, Phil Shiner. Danny Boy premiered on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer in May of that year and was met with some excellent reviews with Anthony's “superb” and “nuanced” performance singled out.

In 2020, Anthony played the role of Alvin Levin in HBO's critically acclaimed limited series The Plot Against America based on Philip Roth's best-selling novel and adapted by Ed Burns and David Simon. Anthony acts alongside a star-studded cast, including Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, and John Turturro. The series was met with across-the-board praise for its exemplary acting, storytelling and TV making.

Anthony acted alongside Nicholas Holt, Lily Collins, and Colm Meany in the role of Geoffrey Smith in 2019 film Tolkien, a Fox Searchlight film written by Stephen Beresford and David Gleeson. The film follows the formative years of JRR Tolkien as he finds friendship, love, and artistic inspiration amongst a group of fellow outcasts at school. Anthony can also be seen in Patrick Melrose, the EMMY, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winning five-part limited series for Showtime/Sky Atlantic starring Benedict Cumberbatch and written by David Nicholls.

Anthony won a prestigious Olivier Award for ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role' for his career defining performance in the JK Rowling Potter adventure, Harry Potter, And The Cursed Child Parts I and II and was nominated for a Tony Award in the same role. Throughout both West End and Broadway runs, Anthony received unanimous praise and dominated column inches in the critically acclaimed productions. The play made theatre history after winning a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards and then went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

For this role, Anthony was also awarded the Most Promising Newcomer award at The Critics Circle Theatre Awards, he was selected as one of Screen International's ‘Stars of Tomorrow' and was nominated for the Emerging Talent Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. He was also nominated for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play at the Drama Desk Awards, for his performance on Broadway.

Anthony gained the role of Scorpius Malfoy whilst still training at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Prior to his success in the Cursed Child, Anthony co-wrote and performed in the one-man show East Belfast Boy, at the Lyric Theatre Belfast, directed by Fintan Brady. Anthony was also seen in Ordeal By Innocence, starring alongside Matthew Goode and Bill Nighy. and starred as Liam in the BBC 3-part series Come Home alongside Christopher Eccleston and Paula Malcomson.

Anthony can also be seen in the first instalment of Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams, a 10-episode sci-fi anthology series alongside Timothy Spall and Rebecca Manley and playing Mickey in Andrea Harkin's short film The Party, set during the troubles in 1972 Belfast, nominated for a BAFTA award. He has also appeared in HBO's Game Of Thrones.