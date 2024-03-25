Andrew Scott, David Tennant & More Win U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

The award for Best Musical was given to Bridge Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls.
The winners of the 33rd U.K. Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards have been revealed! Andrew Scott, David Tennant and Sophie Okonedo took home the awards for acting performances.
The award for Best Musical was given to Bridge Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls.
See the full list below!
'The Motive and the Cue', National Theatre
'Guys & Dolls', Bridge Theatre
'Andrew Scott', Vanya
'Sophie Okonedo', Medea
'David Tennant', “Macbeth”
'Rupert Goold', “Dear England”
'Miriam Buether with 59 Productions, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Marcelo dos Santos, 'Backstairs Billy'; Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, 'Sleepova'
Jack Wolfe, 'Next to Normal'; Louis McCartney, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Orange Tree, Richmond
Videos