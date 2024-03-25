Andrew Scott, David Tennant & More Win U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winners of the 33rd U.K. Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards have been revealed! Andrew Scott, David Tennant and Sophie Okonedo took home the awards for acting performances.

The award for Best Musical was given to Bridge Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls.

See the full list below!

Best New Play (The Michael Billington Award)

'The Motive and the Cue', National Theatre

Best Musical (The Peter Hepple Award)

'Guys & Dolls', Bridge Theatre

Best Actor

'Andrew Scott', Vanya

Best Actress

'Sophie Okonedo', Medea

Best Shakespearean Performance (The Trewin Award)

'David Tennant', “Macbeth”

Best Director

'Rupert Goold', “Dear England”

Best Designer

'Miriam Buether with 59 Productions, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Most Promising Playwright

Marcelo dos Santos, 'Backstairs Billy'; Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, 'Sleepova'

Most Promising Newcomer (The Jack Tinker Award)

Jack Wolfe, 'Next to Normal'; Louis McCartney, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'

The Empty Space Peter Brook Award

Orange Tree, Richmond