An Evening With Dawn French Announced At The London Palladium

FANE has announced that for one night only, writer, actor and comedy royalty Dawn French will be live in conversation at The London Palladium on 30th November to celebrate the publication of her latest novel Because of You.

Dawn will be kicking off your festive season, with stories of her life both on-screen and behind the writing desk. Tickets are on sale now and available from https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dawn-french/.

Following a triple crown of bestselling novels, Because of You is Dawn's first novel in five years and was an instant Sunday Times bestseller. Wise and poignant, it follows two very different mothers in a maternity ward on the first day of the new millennium, and is full of wit, intrigue, and heart. Her best novel yet, Dawn's perceptive storytelling and curiosity for people shines on every page.

Dawn French has appeared in some of this country's most loved and cherished shows, including French and Saunders, The Vicar of Dibley and Jam and Jerusalem. In 2020, she reunited with Jennifer Saunders for a new podcast Titting About and has been filming Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, which will air this Christmas on Sky One.

Kick off your festive celebrations with what is sure to be a heart-warming and hilarious evening with one of the UK's most loved comedians!

All events at The London Palladium exceed the Government's current Coronavirus and social distancing guidelines. The venue have reconfigured their seating to ensure that audience bubbles are seated at least 1m apart; this includes respacing rows in the stalls to guarantee a 1m distance in front and behind and beside each group. An audience bubble must be a group of 6 people or less from a single household or support bubble. The spacing between the seats is part of a wide suite of health and safety measures, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

