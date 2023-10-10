Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as Artistic Director and CEO - he takes up the role on 1 December 2023. Sharma is currently Associate Director at Kiln Theatre, and also works as a freelance director.

Amit Sharma said today, “Over the last 18 months, I've got to know first-hand how truly iconic the Kiln Theatre is. To become the next Artistic Director and CEO is such a huge honour and to follow Indhu, who has always been a huge inspiration to me, is beyond my wildest dreams. I want to thank Sita and the Board for offering me this opportunity, and I'm incredibly excited at the prospect of working with them and forging the future that lies ahead. The Kiln is a theatre right at the heart of its community - a beacon for the people of Brent, bringing audiences to the borough from across London, the UK and internationally. There’s a magic that happens on that stage, and I look forward to working with the brilliant team there to bring that to audiences as we embrace this new phase together. I am absolutely buzzing for this next chapter.”

Chair of the Board Sita McIntosh commented, “I’m thrilled that after two months of working through almost 40 applications we have entrusted the role of Artistic Director and CEO of Kiln Theatre to Amit Sharma who is currently an Associate Director with us. Amit has already proved his directorial credentials, most recently with Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde which opened to five-star reviews and completely sold out, but he also impressed the selection panel with his commitment to Kiln Theatre and our values, his artistic vision for the future and his 360 view of what the building can represent and offer the local community of Brent. The Board and I look forward to working with Amit to see that vision realised in 2024 and beyond.”

Artistic Director and CEO Indhu Rubasingham added, “I am very excited about the appointment of Amit Sharma as the new Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre. He is a person and an artist I greatly admire and respect. His integrity, values and talent are immense. I could not be happier about this appointment and have no doubt he will lead Kiln Theatre in this next chapter, both brilliantly and to further heights.”

Amit Sharma is an international award-winning director of theatre and television. Before joining the Kiln Theatre as Associate Director, he was previously Deputy Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, Associate Artistic Director at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, and Associate Director at Graeae Theatre Company where his journey into theatre began. Sharma directed the critically acclaimed and sell-out run of Retrograde at the Kiln; and has also directed two productions at The National Theatre - The Solid Life of Sugar Water (Graeae Theatre Company/Theatre Royal Plymouth co-production) and The Boy With Two Hearts (also Wales Millennium Centre). He also co-directed Prometheus Awakes, one of the largest outdoor productions featuring Deaf and disabled artists as part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad (Graeae Theatre Company/ Greenwich+Docklands International Festival/ Stockton International Riverside Festival/La Fura Dels Baus); and Aruna and The Raging Sun in Chennai, India as part of UK/INDIA Year of Culture 2017. Sharma is a BAFTA nominated director, for his two films which were part of the Criptales season on BBC and BBC AMERICA. He also co-directed the award-winning BBC and NETFLIX television drama Then Barbara Met Alan (Best Single Drama, 2023 Broadcast Awards).

He began his training at Graeae Theatre Company with Missing Piece 1. His other theatre credits include One Under (Graeae Theatre Company/Theatre Royal Plymouth), Aruna and the Raging Sun (Graeae Theatre Company/ The British Council), Cosmic Scallies (Graeae Theatre Company/Royal Exchange Theatre), and Iron Man (Graeae Theatre Company/international tour). His other television work includes Hamish, and Thunderbox.