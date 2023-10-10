Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre

Sharma is currently Associate Director at Kiln Theatre, and also works as a freelance director.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as Artistic Director and CEO - he takes up the role on 1 December 2023. Sharma is currently Associate Director at Kiln Theatre, and also works as a freelance director.

Amit Sharma said today, “Over the last 18 months, I've got to know first-hand how truly iconic the Kiln Theatre is. To become the next Artistic Director and CEO is such a huge honour and to follow Indhu, who has always been a huge inspiration to me, is beyond my wildest dreams. I want to thank Sita and the Board for offering me this opportunity, and I'm incredibly excited at the prospect of working with them and forging the future that lies ahead. The Kiln is a theatre right at the heart of its community - a beacon for the people of Brent, bringing audiences to the borough from across London, the UK and internationally. There’s a magic that happens on that stage, and I look forward to working with the brilliant team there to bring that to audiences as we embrace this new phase together. I am absolutely buzzing for this next chapter.”

Chair of the Board Sita McIntosh commented, “I’m thrilled that after two months of working through almost 40 applications we have entrusted the role of Artistic Director and CEO of Kiln Theatre to Amit Sharma who is currently an Associate Director with us. Amit has already proved his directorial credentials, most recently with Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde which opened to five-star reviews and completely sold out, but he also impressed the selection panel with his commitment to Kiln Theatre and our values, his artistic vision for the future and his 360 view of what the building can represent and offer the local community of Brent. The Board and I look forward to working with Amit to see that vision realised in 2024 and beyond.”

Artistic Director and CEO Indhu Rubasingham added, “I am very excited about the appointment of Amit Sharma as the new Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre. He is a person and an artist I greatly admire and respect. His integrity, values and talent are immense. I could not be happier about this appointment and have no doubt he will lead Kiln Theatre in this next chapter, both brilliantly and to further heights.”

Amit Sharma is an international award-winning director of theatre and television. Before joining the Kiln Theatre as Associate Director, he was previously Deputy Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, Associate Artistic Director at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, and Associate Director at Graeae Theatre Company where his journey into theatre began. Sharma directed the critically acclaimed and sell-out run of Retrograde at the Kiln; and has also directed two productions at The National Theatre - The Solid Life of Sugar Water (Graeae Theatre Company/Theatre Royal Plymouth co-production) and The Boy With Two Hearts (also Wales Millennium Centre). He also co-directed Prometheus Awakes, one of the largest outdoor productions featuring Deaf and disabled artists as part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad (Graeae Theatre Company/ Greenwich+Docklands International Festival/ Stockton International Riverside Festival/La Fura Dels Baus); and Aruna and The Raging Sun in Chennai, India as part of UK/INDIA Year of Culture 2017. Sharma is a BAFTA nominated director, for his two films which were part of the Criptales season on BBC and BBC AMERICA. He also co-directed the award-winning BBC and NETFLIX television drama Then Barbara Met Alan (Best Single Drama, 2023 Broadcast Awards).

He began his training at Graeae Theatre Company with Missing Piece 1. His other theatre credits include One Under (Graeae Theatre Company/Theatre Royal Plymouth), Aruna and the Raging Sun (Graeae Theatre Company/ The British Council), Cosmic Scallies (Graeae Theatre Company/Royal Exchange Theatre), and Iron Man (Graeae Theatre Company/international tour). His other television work includes Hamish, and Thunderbox. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Photo
Photos: First Look At KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester

The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October following a second sell-out year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and playing to packed at Bristol Old Vic last month. See photos from the production!

2
Carlos Acostas ON BEFORE Comes to Birmingham Photo
Carlos Acosta's ON BEFORE Comes to Birmingham

Norwich Theatre and its co-producing partner Valid Productions have announced their 2024 tour of On Before which includes dates at Edinburgh, Plymouth, Birmingham and Buxton and an international stop at Sarasota (FL) Opera House.

3
DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024 Photo
DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

After delighting thousands up and down the country bringing back that disco fever, Disco Inferno - In Concert will be touring the UK throughout 2024. Learn more about the show here!

4
THESE MAGIC CREATURES Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THESE MAGIC CREATURES Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A brand new play, These Majestic Creatures, is now in rehearsal and can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre from 20 October to 4 November 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets ehre!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You