American ExpressÂ® Members can Stream PRIMA FACIE on NT Live Free of Charge

The recorded show will be available from 10am on 6 December

Dec. 05, 2022 Â 
From 10am on Tuesday 6 December, American ExpressÂ® Cardmembers can access a complimentary rental to Prima Facie on National Theatre at Home, The National Theatre's online streaming platform.

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) made her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play. The production was a huge success in the West End and is currently booking for its Broadway run, beginning in April 2023.

More information and streaming is available here.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



