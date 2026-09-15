Amber Davies Will Lead West End Transfer of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

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Following its sold-out UK & Ireland tour, LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will transfer to the London Coliseum from 22 March 2027 to 22 May 2027 for a strictly limited season. Tickets are on sale now. Amber Davies will reprise her starring role of Elle Woods in the West End.

Amber Davies most recently was a runner up in the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Nikita Kuzmin. She returns to the London Coliseum as Elle Woods, having previously originated the role of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby there in 2025 (for which she won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical). She also gave acclaimed performances as Vivian Ward in the UK Tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London's South Bank Centre. Amber made her professional theatre debut as Judy in the Original West End cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre, which she then continued to play on the UK tour. Whilst she prepared for the role, she filmed a documentary for ITVBe Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5, which involved her flying to Nashville to meet and interview Dolly Parton and then followed her journey from auditions to opening night. Her television credits include Love Island 2017, ITV (which she won), Dancing on Ice, ITV (semi-finalist) and Almost Never, CBBC/iPlayer.

The multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Brown and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK & international tours; The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium & UK tour; A Chorus Line, Sadler's Wells, Japan & UK tour)and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum & U.K. tour; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve & UK Tour; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) with musical supervision & additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith (Here & Now, UK and Ireland tour; Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium & UK tour), costume design by Tom Rogers (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum; Here & Now, UK and Ireland tour; A Knight's Tale The Musical, Manchester Opera House), wigs, hair & make-up design by Sam Cox (Moulin Rouge, West End, Broadway and International Tour; 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum; Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre, The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium & UK tour), sound design by Adam Fisher (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum; Evita, London Palladium; Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour), casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum & UK tour; Beetlejuice The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre; Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) and additional casting by Jim Carnahan (The Lehman Trilogy, National Theatre/Gillian Lynne; The Seagull, Barbican; Groundhog Day, The Old Vic).

What, like it's hard? Follow Elle as she swaps the Californian coast for the halls of Harvard Law, only to discover she's seriously underestimated. Packed with hit songs, iconic choreography and plenty of pink, this hilarious musical proves that 'being true to yourself never goes out of style'.

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