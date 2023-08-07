Amanda Abbington Confirmed for This Year's STRICTLY COME DANCING

The actor recently starred in the West End transfer of Steven Moffat’s The Unfriend

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Amanda Abbington has been confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation.

Amanda Abbington is an award-winning stage and screen actor.

Amanda has starred in some of the UK’s top drama TV series, including Sherlock, Mr Selfridge, Wolfe, and Desperate Measures, she also had a lead role in the series The Net and feature film The Lost King. Her illustrious television acting career spans three decades and she has also performed in various plays in well renowned theatres across the country, she has recently starred in the West End transfer of Steven Moffat’s The Unfriend.

Her role as Mary Morstan in Sherlock won her the Best Supporting Actress gong at the Crime Thriller Awards, alongside nominations for this role at the Critic’s Choice Television Awards.

Amanda Abbington says: "I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!"

The news was revealed on Friday 4 August on The One Show on BBC One. Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian and radio host Eddie Kadi and presenter Angela Scanlon have also been confirmed for the show.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.

Photo Credit: BBC Press Office



From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

