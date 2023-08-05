Layton Williams Will Compete on BBC's STRICTLY COME DANCING

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE star Layton Williams will compete on the 2023 edition of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on BBC's The One Show. Air dates for this year's competition have not yet been announced.

"Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!" said Williams.

Williams was born in Bury, Manchester and he began his career at the age of 12 playing the title role of Billy in the West End production of Billy Elliot. He made his debut TV appearance as Kylie in the BBC comedy Beautiful People. He went on to train at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts which was documented on CBBC’s School For Stars.

Theatre credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (West End's Apollo Theatre, Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles), Paul in Kiss Me Kate (Sheffield Crucible); Seaweed in Hairspray! (2018 UK Tour); Angel in Rent (London/UKTour); The Car Man (Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures); Simon in The Lord of the Flies (Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures) and Young Michael in Thriller Live (West End).

His TV and film credits include Rocketman (Paramount); Larry in Benidorm (ITV). Layton played series regular ‘Stephen’ in the BBC Comedy Bad Education series and feature film. Layton is also the director of ‘Pros From The Shows’ which provides high-quality workshops for young performers.