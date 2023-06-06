Ali Wong Will Return to the UK With New Show Live at London's Eventim Apollo

Actress and comedian Ali Wong has announced that she’ll be returning to the U.K. with her show Ali Wong: Live at London’s Eventim Apollo on Saturday, 12 August 2023.



Presales for Wong’s comedy show will start Wednesday 6 June at 10am local time with general on sale following on Friday 9 June at 10am local at LiveNation.co.uk.



Making her highly anticipated return to the U.K., Wong will swing into London for one date only, offering two hilarious stand-up shows across an early and late performance during the middle of her 19-city North America tour before heading back across the pond to complete a run of U.S. dates until December 2023.

