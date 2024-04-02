Alfie Boe Joins WITH ALL OUR HEARTS Gala Celebrating the NHS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alfie Boe is joining the starry cast of With All Our Hearts, an exciting West End Gala at the Adelphi Theatre that will celebrate over 75 years of the NHS. 100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to NHS Charities Together, the national charity caring for the NHS.

The award-winning performer Alfie Boe OBE, who is heading on his Encore tour this summer, is known for his West End performances in Les Misérables, Finding Neverland and Carousel. Alfie joins as a special guest alongside previously announced cast members including SIX royalty Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman; Death Note: The Musical); emerging stage star Jo Foster (Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical; Why Am I So Single?; & Juliet); Olivier-nominated West End superstar Marisha Wallace (Guys & Dolls; Oklahoma!), fresh off her stint on Celebrity Big Brother; and fellow 2024 Olivier Award nominee Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard; & Juliet).

This incredible Gala is directed by stage and TV legend Arlene Phillips with Lily Dyble. Strictly fantastic hosts Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC; Dancing on Ice, ITV) and Dr Ranj (BBC Morning Live, Strictly Come Dancing, BBC) will introduce stars of the West End including award-winning stage legend Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes, UK Tour; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre); actress Joni Ayton-Kent (The Prince, Southwark Playhouse; A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, BBC); bionic arm-user and musical star Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things, @sohoplace; The Crucible, National Theatre); Ahmed Hamad (Standing At The Sky’s Edge, National Theatre; The Colour Purple, Birmingham Hippodrome); Preeya Kalidas (Eastenders, BBC; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Lyceum Theatre) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney’s Aladdin, Dominion Theatre; Bonnie & Clyde, Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

The book is by Rob Madge (My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)), taking us through 75 years of the NHS; Madge will also be performing themselves. The music is composed by Matthew Brind, recently Olivier Award-nominated for his work on Groundhog Day and Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical. The phenomenal West End cast will be joined by the NHS Choir from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, whose hits include Christmas Number 1 A Bridge Over You; With a Little Help from My Friends; and Holy with Justin Bieber, which was in the Spotify and iTunes Top 5. In November 2023, the NHS Choir sang at a reception for international nurses and midwives at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles on his 75th birthday.

This exciting West End Gala in celebration of the NHS was co-conceived by Adam Blanshay and Musical Supervisor Matthew Brind. Adam Blanshay Productions and NHS Charities Together are committed to making the gala affordable for all with tickets starting at £16. An exclusive VIP package is available, priced at £300, offering premium stalls seating, interval drinks and a post-show cocktail reception at The Ivy with the cast. All ticket sales and donations will directly help NHS Charities Together continue their vital work supporting NHS staff, patients, volunteers and communities around the UK.

Adam Blanshay says, In recent years, the NHS has truly been a force to be reckoned with. It has done so much for all of us, and is an institution that we should all be proud of. It has battled through the pandemic and beyond, touching each and every single one of our lives, so I cannot say how truly excited I am to be creating this event in celebration of their historic 75th

Anniversary. With All Our Hearts is our gesture, as a theatre community, to offer our skills and our talents to help support the minds and souls of others and express our gratitude to those who have helped us when we have needed it most. In support of NHS Charities Together, with our participating performers, we are committed to staging this night of new work and old favourites, in what promises to be an uplifting and inspirational evening of fun, music, laughter and love. I hope you will consider joining us in building something truly unique in helping to support this fantastic organisation; a major coming together of the West End and the NHS, a place where we will always find help if we need it.