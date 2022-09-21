Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDER

LPO’s Principal Conductor, Edward Gardner, will conduct the event

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Alex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDER

Actor Alex Jennings will join the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) for the opening night of its 2022/23 season on Saturday 24 September when they perform Schoenberg's Gurrelieder at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Conducted by the LPO's Principal Conductor, Edward Gardner, Gurrelieder is a Game of Thrones-like musical saga of love, death and the supernatural. A performance of the work is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event due to the huge forces needed: an enlarged orchestra, two choirs, 5 solo singers and a speaker.

Jennings will perform a new English translation by Jeremy Sams of the sprechgesang; a section of the work spoken, rather than sung, to prescribed pitches and rhythms. With the work originally in German, Gardner thought it would be interesting to render this particular section of the work in English, so it hits the ear more directly.

Jennings' credits include playing Edward VIII in the first two series of The Crown, Alan Bennett in the film The Lady in the Van and has just finished a successful run of The Southbury Child at The Bridge Theatre. He will join a cast comprised of Lise Lindstrom as Tove, Karen Cargill as Wood-Dove, David Butt-Philip as Waldemar, Robert Murray as Klaus the Fool, James Creswell as Peasant, the London Philharmonic Choir and members of the London Symphony Chorus.

Gurrelieder is at the Royal Festival Hall on 24 September


Regional Awards


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


The London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting FellowshipThe London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting Fellowship
September 21, 2022

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) today opens applications for its new Conducting Fellowship, a scheme specifically created to promote diversity and inclusivity in the classical music industry by developing two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in the profession.
Alex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDERAlex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDER
September 21, 2022

Actor Alex Jennings will join the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) for the opening night of its 2022/23 season on Saturday 24 September when they perform Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
Tickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARKTickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARK
September 21, 2022

Tickets from £22 for German Cornejo's Tango After Dark. The intimate and sensual Tango After Dark delves into the world of authentic Argentine tango.
Show Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBEShow Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
September 20, 2022

Save up to 35% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
The Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIThe Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
September 19, 2022

We at BroadwayWorld are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, our UK site will not be updated on Monday September 19, the day of her state funeral.