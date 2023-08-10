Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Truth Will Out can be seen in the Round at the SJT on Sunday 17 September at 2.30pm.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Globally renowned playwright Alan Ayckbourn will make a rare outing as an actor at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in September.

 

The author will be on stage playing the role of Jim in a rehearsed reading of his own play, Truth Will Out, which was due to be produced at the SJT in 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

 

Also in the cast is one of his regular company members, Christopher Godwin – Alan has directed Christopher many times over the years, including in the world premieres of Absurd Person Singular, The Norman Conquests and, most recently, Better Off Dead, but the pair last appeared on stage together as actors in 1963.

 

They will be joined by the cast of Ayckbourn’s 89th play, Constant Companions, which is playing at the Scarborough theatre from 7 September to 7 October: Georgia Burnell, Andy Cryer, Tanya-Loretta Dee, Alexandra Mathie, Naomi Petersen, Richard Stacey and Leigh Symonds. Two more of his favourite actors, John Branwell and Frances Marshall, complete the cast of Truth Will Out.


Everyone has secrets. Certainly former shop steward George, his right-wing MP daughter Janet, investigative journalist Peggy, and senior civil servant Sefton, do.

And all it’s going to take is one tech-savvy teenager with a mind of his own and time on his hands to bring their worlds tumbling down – and maybe everyone else’s along with them. A storm is brewing…

Truth Will Out is an up-to-the-minute satire on family, relationships, politics and the state of the nation from the pen of one of our greatest modern moralists. This rehearsed reading by professional actors will be the first time the author has ever heard it read aloud.


Alan Ayckbourn started his career as a stage manager and actor, but went on to become one of the UK’s most successful playwrights.  Most of his plays have premiered at the SJT, where he was Artistic Director for many years, stepping down in 2009. He is now the SJT’s Director Emeritus, and returns each summer to guest direct his new play – this year, Constant Companions. Inducted into American Theatre’s Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Critics’ Circle Award for Services to the Arts, he became the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Special Lifetime Achievement Awards. 

 

Alan says: “The last time I acted on stage opposite Christopher Godwin was in Dylan Thomas’s The Doctor and the Devils in Cardiff in 1963, when I was wise enough to play my token Scotsman in Wales!”

The reading of Truth Will Out is part of a series of fundraising events for the Stephen Joseph Theatre (Registered Charity: 253606). The SJT’s Fundraising and Development Officer, Stephanie Dattani, says: “We're hugely grateful for Alan and to the rest of the company for doing this special reading for us, which will raise funds for exciting new work on our stages.”

 

Truth Will Out can be seen in the Round at the SJT on Sunday 17 September at 2.30pm. Tickets, priced at £25, are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

 


