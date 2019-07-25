Aisha Jawando To Lead TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Beginning October 8

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical on the West End has found its new star in current Tina alternate, Aisha Jawando.

According to The Daily Mail, Jawando will take over from current star, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in the role full-time, beginning October 8. Following the end of her run in the West End, Melekwe will be heading across the pond to act as alternate to Broadway Tina and original star, Adrienne Warren.

Jawando's theatre credits include: Cinderella in Cinderella (Hackney Empire), Pilar in Legally Blonde (Monaco), Carmen in The Life (Southwark Playhouse), Martha Reeve in Original London Cast of Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre), Original London Cast of Beautiful (Aldwych Theatre), Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales), Original London cast of Fela! (National Theatre), The Lion King (Lyceum theatre) and Ikette in Soul Sister (Savoy/ UK tour).

Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, the show received its world premiere in London in April 2018. In March, the German premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and the musical will have its Broadway premiere at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Autumn 2019. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is currently taking bookings at the Aldwych Theatre to 11 January 2020 and the original cast album is available to stream and download.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina TurnerMUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations byEthan Popp.

The current West End cast comprises Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who plays the title role, Ashley Zhangazha as Ike Turner, Maria Omakinwa as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Aisha Jawando who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Irene-Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG, Howard Gossington as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten,Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Ava Brennan as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Jammy Kasongo as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Edward Bourne as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Oscar Batterham as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.





