Aimie Atkinson Raises £10,421 For Save the Children in 24hr Musical-athon

Following on from their 24 hour all-singing-all-dancing Musical-athon, Aimie Atkinson, star of "Six the Musical" and "Pretty Woman - West End", and Tom Gribby, Agent and Producer of the UK Premiere of "The Pirate Queen", raised £10,421 for the Save the Children Coronavirus Appeal.

The fully live-streamed event featured the pair singing and dancing along to Musical Theatre soundtracks such as Six the Musical, Wicked, Pretty Woman, MGM Musicals and many more. The Musical-athon even dedicated an hour to Jerry Mitchell, Tony Award winning Broadway Director and Choreographer, and even had an appearance from the man himself! Also making guest appeareances were Samantha Barks (Frozen the Musical), Alex Charles (Pretty Woman), Amy Hart, Andy Barke (Pretty Woman), Antony Hewitt, Arun Blair-Mangat, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke (Pretty Woman), Courtney Monsma (SIX, Frozen Australia), Gabriela Garcia (West Side Story), Grace Mouat (& Juliet), Helen K Wint, Ian Virgo, Maiya QuansahBreed (Six), Jarneia Richard-Noel (Six), Joanne Clifton (BBC Strictly winner 2016), Jodie Steele, Johndeep More (The Secret Garden), Katie Bradley (Pretty Woman), Katy Richardson (SIX), Kimberley Blake (Pretty Woman), La Voix (Britain's Got Talent), Marisha Wallace (Hairspray, Dreamgirls), Max Harwood (Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Movie), Millie O'Connell (SIX, Be More Chill), Natalie May Paris (SIX), Neil McDermott, Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Pauly (SIX & Evita Regents Park), Sharaz Younas, Steph Parry (Mamma Mia, 42ndStreet), and Vinegar Strokes (Drag Race UK).

The amount raised will help Save the Children give families in crisis the support they need. You can also still donate via their justgiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/musicalathon

