Aimee Kelly Will Lead Adaptation of Novel BOY PARTS at Soho Theatre

Pitch-black psychological thriller Boy Parts, based on the critically acclaimed debut novel by Eliza Clark has found its Irina, the complex antiheroine of the novel. Rising British star Aimée Kelly has garnered critical attention for her work across film, television and on stage, after making her breakthrough debut in award winning British Independent feature Sket. Most recently seen starring opposite Idris Elba in Hijack on Apple TV+, Kelly also popped in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield from Film4 and in Pathé’s The Duke, and will now star in this incendiary and hilarious production at Soho Theatre.

Boy Parts is adapted by award-winning writer Gillian Greer (Meat, Theatre503; Petals, Theatre Upstairs Dublin), directed by Sara Joyce (Dust, Soho Theatre/New York Theatre Workshop; Fringe First winning The Last Return) and produced by award-winning Metal Rabbit Productions (Radiant Vermin, Soho Theatre. Best Production, Broadwayworld.com award winning The Prince, Southwark Playhouse) and Soho Theatre (Olivier-nominated Age is a Feeling), London’s most vibrant producer of new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Boy Parts subverts the erotic gaze and asks what happens when our need for connection gets twisted. Making up the creative team are set & costume by Peter Butler (The Shape of Things, Park Theatre), video by Hayley Egan (The Sound of Music, Chichester Festival Theatre), lighting by Christopher Nairne (Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre) and sound by Tom Foskett-Barnes (Sap, Roundabout/UK Tour).

Aimée Kelly comments, I have been invested in Boy Parts since the first time I read the book and could not put it down. Being able to step into that world and bring Irina to life with such an incredible team is a joy, and I’m so excited to begin.

Boy Parts is a sinister exploration of sexuality and gender roles in the 21st century. Subverting desire and the female gaze, Boy Parts presents a chaotic, funny, and threatening female protagonist, exploring the complexities of female sexuality, and power and control in the art world.