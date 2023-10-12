Stage Adaptation of WITHNAIL AND I to Premiere at Birmingham Rep in 2024

The production will have its stage premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with performances from 3 May until 25 May 2024.

Oct. 12, 2023

A brand new adaptation of Bruce Robinson’s 1987 British tragi-comedy film, Withnail and I, will be directed by the double Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power.   It will have its stage premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with performances from 3 May until 25 May 2024.

Written and adapted for the stage by Bruce Robinson himself, the writer and director of the original film, the show will bring to life some of the most iconic comic characters ever created. The film, based on Robinson's own unpublished novel, was produced by Handmade Films and starred Richard E GrantPaul McGann and Richard Griffiths.

Sean Foley said:  "Hilarious, tragic, and wild, Withnail and I, is a comedy like no other, and I’m thrilled to be working with the legendary Bruce Robinson to bring it to life on stage… In fact, where better for the extraordinarily funny tale of two unemployed actors who go on holiday, ‘by mistake’? Rightly regarded as one of the finest British film's ever made, our world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created…"

September 1969… the swinging ’60’s, rock ’n’ roll, counter culture bohemianism… and two young unemployed actors - the flamboyant, boozy Withnail, and the shy, contemplative Marwood - live in utter squalor in a flat in Camden Town, praying for a job… Their only visitor is their drug dealer, Danny; their only expeditions are to the local pubs; and their only friends each other… 

Needing a break from the atrocious state of their acting careers, they hit upon the idea of a nice holiday - and Marwood proposes a trip to a cottage in the Lake District, owned by Withnail's wealthy Uncle Monty. Monty lives in Chelsea, and after a few drinks together, agrees to lend them the key to the cottage - for a price...

Regarded as one of the finest British film's ever made, this world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created...

'We want the finest wines available to humanity, we want them here and we want them now!'

Cast and further creative team details will be announced in due course.




