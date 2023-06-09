Adam Spreadbury-Maher Will Direct STRANGERS IN BETWEEN at Golden Goose Theatre

STRANGERS IN BETWEEN by Tommy Murphy will be directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher this year. Performances run 20 September to 7 October, 2023 at the Golden Goose Theatre.

Fleeing his family in regional Goulburn, Shane finds himself in Sydney’s Kings Cross district. Attempting to build a surrogate family in the city, he confuses the two families. The city lover he worships morphs into the brother he fears. Meanwhile Peter, an older man who is dealing with the imminent death of his elderly mother, is himself rendered maternal by the needs of runaway Shane.



‘Strangers in Between’, a captivating Australian classic from Tommy Murphy , the acclaimed playwright of ‘Holding the Man’ is an unflinching look at the highs and lows of growing up gay in modern Australia, bursting with laugh-out-loud one liners, simmering sexual tension and heartfelt confessions.



The play’s exceptional storytelling and heartfelt exploration of personal growth earned it the prestigious Best Play Award at the New South Wales Premiere’s Literary Awards.



It made its debut at the renowned Griffin Theatre Company in Sydney, when it broke box office records.



It received its critically acclaimed UK premiere at the King’s Head Theatre in 2016, directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher.

Cast to be announced

Creative team includes:

Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher

Technical Design Richard Lambert

Produced by LAMBCO Productions