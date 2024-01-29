Adam Scott-Rowley Brings YOU ARE GOING TO DIE to Southwark Playhouse, Borough

Performances run Thursday 18 April to Saturday 4 May 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Adam Scott-Rowley brings his one-man show YOU ARE GOING TO DIE to Southwark Playhouse, Borough, following its critically acclaimed sold out run at Summerhall for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Dreamlike and visceral and performed entirely naked, YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is nail-biting descent into existential anxiety as humanity stares down the proverbial toilet.

Brilliantly surreal, the piece is a sublime meditation on annihilation, resting on the knife edge between physical theatre and performance art. Ideograms and archetypal forms offer a shared purge illuminating the darkest corners of the human psyche, whilst revealing compassion and humour in the most unlikely of places.

At once comic, bleak and beautiful, Scott-Rowley evokes a world at odds with itself, full of playful anarchic energy and mischievous bubbling humour, as his fantastical personas navigate the geometry of fear and the dark edges of existence and despair.

Adam Scott-Rowley is an actor, creator, performance practitioner and director.  Adam’s creative focus is to rekindle compassion where it is lacking.  He practices this by defying traditional theatrical norms and creating confrontational, unsettling, utterly ruthless form defying high intensity art.  His credits include the multi-award winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT and PEOPLE WHO NEED PEOPLE.

The running time is approx. 70mins without interval and the age guidance is 16+.

 




