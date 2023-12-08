Actors East Theatre Brings Brand New Show CASSEROLE to the Arcola Theatre

Actors East Theatre is premiering its first ever show Casserole at the Arcola Theatre in March. Emotionally raw, and rawly funny, Casserole examines how people can hide from each other in the wake of Grief. This one-act, intimate play invites the audience into the living room of Kate and Dom, a couple both in mourning, but not in sync. It opens the doors to talk about substance abuse, self-loathing, panic attacks, signs, death, and what happens when you eat your dead mother-in-law's frozen casserole…

A series of too-coincidental events has made Kate question whether her mother is contacting her from the beyond. Her realist boyfriend, Dom, tries to convince her the only links to the events are the ones she made up in her head. But when he accidentally defrosts the last remaining casserole her mom made her before her death, she wonders if this can really be another happenstance and if her and Dom's already strained relationship can survive.

Presented by the Arcola Theatre, Casserole is the product of the Actors East Theatre, an acting studio turned theatre company just across the street from the Arcola. Dedicated to finding and developing new writing, Actors East Theatre provides a pay-what-you-can rehearsal space designed for those who do not have access or opportunity. Casserole developed over the course of five years and is the first in-house production. It is written and directed by James Alexandrou (Eastenders, BBC; Romeo and Juliet; Shakespeare's Globe; Call the Midwife, BBC), who performs alongside Kate Kelly Flood (Dear England, West End; I Hate Suzy, HBO; Housed; The Old Vic).

Writer and director James Alexandrou comments, Casserole is the first play to transfer from my little Black Box Theatre called Actors East in Dalston. There is a talented underground unseen pool of incredible film and theatre makers in London that don't have access or opportunity, and AE is an attempt to bridge that gap. Casserole is a result of that attempt. It was made in collaboration with every scratch night attendee as well as its three co-writers/actors. It is about death and love, and was made with love that almost killed us. It is actors in a room talking, good material, heart, and a little props, and it's f*cking great.

Mehmet Ergen, the artistic director of The Arcola Theatre, comments, Casserole hit everybody who was at the work-in-progress showing, in the gut. A level of acting, intensity and humour I haven't seen for a very long time. It made it an easy decision for me to offer Actors East a transfer to the Arcola.

BAFTA award-winning actor, writer and director Ray Panthaki comments, I had the opportunity to be invited to watch Casserole during its early stage as an improvised work in progress at Actors East. It was incredibly captivating; full of genuine humour and raw emotion. A perfect piece of indie theatre.