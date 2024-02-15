Acting For Others Sets Date For 2024 West End Flea Market

Acting for Others has announced that the West End Flea Market 2024 will take place on Saturday 18 May at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden. Following last year's most successful West End Flea Market to date, where they raised more than £70,000, the event returns for its fourth year. 150 early bird tickets will be available for £15 giving people automatic entry into a theatrical prize draw and early access to the flea market. Release date for early bird tickets will be announced on Acting for Others socials media platforms.

Top West End shows will set up a variety of uniquely designed stalls offering theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and the chance for selfies and autographs. Each will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, with themed merchandise and special limited-edition collectables with the Best Dressed Stall to be judged by a starry panel and the winner will be announced at the event.

The autograph marquee will return inside the church with entry cost at £10, which includes a free West End Flea Market 2024 poster. Entrants will queue for each time slot and celebrity. This year's Judges, West End Stars and shows will be announced at a later date.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers.