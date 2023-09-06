Acclaimed Female Impersonator Randy Roberts Returns To Crazy Coqs In DRAG BECOMES HIM - AGING DISCRACEFULLY!

Randy is bringing his sharp wit, stunning costumes and big voice back to the London after touring across the globe.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

After sold out runs in 2018 and 2019, US female impersonator extraordinaire, Randy Roberts is returning to Crazy Coqs this month for three performances of his internationally acclaimed show, 'Drag Becomes Him - Aging Discracefully!, an old school classic drag show with a modern twist.

Randy is bringing his sharp wit, stunning costumes and big voice back to the London after touring across the globe with his top-notch, critically acclaimed one man/woman show.

A cross between Ann-Margret, Liza Minnelli, and Don Rickels with eye-popping gowns, jaw-dropping vocals, and gut-busting jokes, Randy takes the audience on a trip from the showrooms of Vegas to the soundstage of Hollywood right on to the Great White Way of Broadway.

Along the way, he'll drag out (pun intended) Bette Midler, Cher, and that fiery red head him/herself Randy Roberts. Don't miss this celebration of broads, Botox and bad behaviour with the one and only Randy Roberts in 'Drag Becomes Him - Aging Discracefully!

Randy Roberts has been entertaining audiences, for over 30 years (since elementary school). His roster of famous and infamous ladies has included: Mae West (a perennial favorite), Joan Crawford, Carol Channing, Ann Miller, Phyllis Diller (an act which landed him on The Jenny Jones Show with the real Phyllis Diller), and a bevy of original ladies, including a tribute to Gypsy Rose Lee with a strip tease that leaves little to the imagination and the audience rolling in the aisles, and audience favorite: Consuela - The Latin Showgirl!

Randy was featured on America's Got Talent, appeared off-Broadway in Give A Man A Mask at the York Theatre, in the world premiere of the new musical Chance by Richard Isen at the Alcove Theater, San Francisco; and on ABC television's One Life To Live.

He made his movie debut in the award winning indie film Any Day Now starring Alan Cumming, Garret Dillahunt, and Frances Fisher.

Randy is currently headlining The Crystal Room Cabaret at Lateda in Key West, Florida.

He also appeared on the Las Vegas strip in BOY-LESQUE at the Sahara and Stardust hotels and AN EVENING AT LA CAGE at the Riviera Hotel. Randy has starred in HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS at the Sand's Hotel and Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico, MASQUERADE at Xenon Music Hall in Madrid, Spain BOY-LESQUE at the Beachcomber Hotel in Honolulu, HI CARNIVAL LA CAGE at the Palace Casino in Biloxi, MS LA CAGE FOLLIES at the New  Palace Casino in Biloxi, MS, LA CAGE FOLLIES at the State Line Hotel and Casino in  Wendover, NV, CAMOUFLAGE CABARET at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ, HOWARD CRABTREE'S WHEN PIGS FLY at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, Charles Busch's THE DIVINE SISTER at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, BITCHSLAP and DIE, MOMMY DIE both at the Waterfront Playhouse, Key West. Randy has also become a popular performer with Symphonies across the country.

Randy Roberts
Drag Becomes Him - Aging Discracefully!

Thursday 14 September
at 9.15pm

Friday 15 September
at 7.00pm

Saturday 16 September
at 7.00pm

Press night:
Thursday 14 September
at 9.15pm

Live at Zedel
Crazy Coqs
20 Sherwood Street
London W1F 7ED

Tickets: £27.50

Telephone bookings:
020 7734 4888




