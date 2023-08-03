Abdul Shayek, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Tara Theatre, Dies Aged 39.

Tara Theatre has announced the death of Artistic Director and Joint CEO Abdul Shayek, aged 39.

The company put out a statment on social media announcing the news.

"It is with immense sadness that we are announcing the death of Abdul Shayek, beloved Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Tara Theatre, aged 39. We are heartbroken to share this news on behalf of his family. Abdul died at home unexpectedly, of natural causes."

A statement from Tara Theatre — Tara Theatre (@TaraTheatre) August 2, 2023

Tara Theatre creates theatre through a South Asian lens, championing South Asian voices and artists, identifying new narratives, new ideas and new forms. Abdul became Artistic Director of the company in August 2020. While leading Tara Theatre, he created an audio walking project in response to the pandemic which toured UK festivals, theatres and civic spaces in 2022; commissioned 12 new monologues with national and international writers; created a site-specific gig theatre piece in 2021 as well as a VR experience in 2022 for Bangladesh 50.

He was previously the founding Artistic Director & CEO of Fio, an international theatre company based in Cardiff. Before this he was an Associate at The National Theatre of Wales.

Photo Credit: Tara Theatre