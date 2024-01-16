AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER SERIES Live In Concert Adds Second Show at Royal Festival Hall

Tickets are on sale now!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Due to a sold out initial show for Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert at London's Royal Festival Hall, an extra show on 10th February 2024 has been added to the previous date of 21st January 2024, with the new date on-sale now. 

The unparalleled musical odyssey is proudly presented by Nickelodeon, Senbla and GEA Live.

Immerse yourself in an over two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show's iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series.

Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series' most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

A Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must defeat Fire Lord Ozai and end the Hundred-Year War to restore balance to the Four Nations.

The creative mastermind behind the show's original music, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has poured his heart and exceptional talent into expanding his compositions for the concert series.

Through creative collaboration with Jeff Adams (the show's original editor), this spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first – the chance to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy's score was an integral part of Avatar's storytelling,” said Michael Dante DiMartino, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios. “To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience."

Bryan Konietzko, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios, added, “Jeremy's music is one of the most crucial ingredients in Avatar, providing the emotional backbone to the characters' arcs and capturing the spirit of Aang's world. We are so excited to celebrate his beautiful and exciting compositions with fans and relive all the iconic moments together through these live performances.”




