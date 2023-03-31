Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUNTIE'S HOUSE By Paul Stone Announced At The King's Head Theatre, 3- 9 April

Auntie's House celebrates a heart-warming story of compassion and love amongst London's minority communities, reflecting issues which are still relevant today.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Issyman Productions presents AUNTIE'S HOUSE, written and directed by Paul Stone, 3rd - 9th April 2023 at King's Head Theatre, Upper Street, London N1

Notting Hill. 1959.

A British Muslim woman, Tamina, is upset at the abuse suffered by the gay community and so opens up her front parlour as a safe space. Not everyone agrees with her decision, especially when it's revealed her reasons for helping hit close to home.

Based on true historical events, Auntie's House celebrates a heart-warming story of compassion and love amongst London's minority communities, reflecting issues which are still relevant today.

Auntie's House is the second play from writer Paul Stone, who continues to bring to life positive stories from LGBTQ history. Paul's first play, For Queen And Country, was a hit when performed by accomplished stage actor Neil Summerville at The Kings Head Theatre in November 2021, then on a UK tour and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 and was nominated for Best Theatre Performance by the Offies.

Following on from that success, Paul unearthed another fascinating true story from before the years before the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967, from which he developed and turned into his next delightful play, Auntie's House.

Paul says: "Tamina was a Muslim woman, originally from Pakistan but living in Notting Hill during the 1950s and 1960s. When she discovered someone close to her was gay and realised that he and other men like him were at risk of persecution and potential imprisonment if caught together in public, she defied convention and turned her front parlour into a safe space for members of the local gay community to socialise in safety, even though by doing so she risked potential arrest herself as not only was it illegal to be gay at the time, but conspiracy to assist homosexual acts was also an offence."

Auntie's House by Paul Stone is part of the Sight Unseen season ticket offer.

Visitors receive a 10% discount when buying tickets to see two shows, or 20% discount when buying tickets to see three or more shows. This offer only applies to full price tickets and not £10 discounted tickets.

Auntie's House

Address: The King's Head Theatre, 115 Upper Street, London N1 1QN

Date: 3 - 9 April 2023

Time: 7pm

Duration: 60 mins approx

Age: 14+

Tickets: £18.50 - £25.50 (£10 concessions)

Ticket bookings: on sale via boxoffice@kingsheadtheatre.com / 0207 226 8561

Website address: www.kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/aunties-house




