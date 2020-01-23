AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH Will Transfer To Soho Theatre

After its smash-hit sold-out Edinburgh run, critically acclaimed chaotic cabaret cult AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH is to transfer to Soho Theatre, London from 18 May - 6 June.

Over a career spanning five decades, Kate Bush has always attracted loyal and devoted followers. This unique and mind- blowing new show celebrates their stories.

Uber-fan or Bush newbie? Join performer Sarah- Louise Young to howl with The Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate's not there, but you are...

From releasing Wuthering Heights at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all her fans have stayed strong. In this unique and mind-blowing show Young invites you to celebrate her ground-breaking music.

AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH is from the makers of Julie Madly Deeply. But completely different.

Pre-London UK Tour

Thursday 30 April - Sunday 3 May

BRISTOL

Tobacco Factory

Friday 8 MayMAIDENHEADNorden Farm

Saturday 9 MayCAMBRIDGEThe Junction

Friday 15 MaySOUTHAMPTONHanger Farm Arts Centre

Saturday 16 MayBATHTheatre Royal Ustinov Studio

Tuesday 9 JuneWIGANThe Old Courts

Wednesday 10 June & Thursday 11 JuneMANCHESTERThe Hope Mill Theatre

Sunday 14 JuneLEEDSCity Varieties

Friday 19 JuneSHREWSBURYTheatre Severn

Saturday 20 JuneNORTHAMPTONRoyal & Derngate





Sunday 21 JuneBURY ST EDMUNDSTheatre Royal