AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH Will Transfer To Soho Theatre
After its smash-hit sold-out Edinburgh run, critically acclaimed chaotic cabaret cult AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH is to transfer to Soho Theatre, London from 18 May - 6 June.
Over a career spanning five decades, Kate Bush has always attracted loyal and devoted followers. This unique and mind- blowing new show celebrates their stories.Uber-fan or Bush newbie? Join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with The Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate's not there, but you are... From releasing Wuthering Heights at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all her fans have stayed strong. In this unique and mind-blowing show Young invites you to celebrate her ground-breaking music. AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH is from the makers of Julie Madly Deeply. But completely different. Produced by David Johnson & John MacKay by arrangement with Corrie McGuire Management.
Pre-London UK Tour
Thursday 30 April - Sunday 3 May
BRISTOL
Tobacco Factory
MAIDENHEAD
Norden Farm Saturday 9 May
CAMBRIDGE
The Junction Friday 15 May
SOUTHAMPTON
Hanger Farm Arts Centre Saturday 16 May
BATH
Theatre Royal Ustinov Studio Tuesday 9 June
WIGAN
The Old Courts Wednesday 10 June & Thursday 11 June
MANCHESTER
The Hope Mill Theatre Sunday 14 June
LEEDS
City Varieties Friday 19 June
SHREWSBURY
Theatre Severn Saturday 20 June
NORTHAMPTON
Royal & Derngate Sunday 21 June
BURY ST EDMUNDS
Theatre Royal