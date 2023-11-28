Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS CABARET Comes to London This Festive Season

Performances run from 1-30 December 2023.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 1 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 2 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London Photo 4 Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS CABARET Comes to London This Festive Season

The Phoenix Arts Club, nestled in the heart of London’s West End, will present All I Want for Christmas is Cabaret: London’s Most Festive Variety Show over the holiday season from 1-30 December 2023. The variety show, which will be performed on select dates in December, will be an enchanting and multi-lineup variety show that promises to be the most festive spectacle in London's West End.

Step into a festive world where the stage is set for a journey through a cabaret variety show, featuring an ever-changing lineup of royalty from the cabaret scene. It's like opening all the doors on an advent calendar at once, revealing a mesmerizing mix of drag, burlesque, musical theatre, comedy, and more!

The strictly limited run will be performed every weekend plus select weekdays, full schedule available via the venue’s website. The show promises an unforgettable 100-minute showcase, filled with the spirit of the season and a dash of cheeky charm. Show tickets will also provide audience members with exclusive access to the Phoenix Arts Club’s members-only club experience for the evening.

The show will feature an ever-changing lineup spanning drag, burlesque, musical theatre, comedy, and beyond.

In fitting with the programming, the Phoenix Arts Club will be transformed into a winter wonderland making it the perfect backdrop for an evening of festive cheer.

Peter Dunbar, Managing Director of Phoenix Arts Club, said of the announcement, "I am thrilled to announce a festive celebration like no other, filled with new enchanting performances and lots of holiday cheer. And that's not all – our excitement reaches new heights with the unveiling of an exquisite new cocktail menu, adding an extra dash of sparkle to this year's festivities."

On the line-ups for the upcoming event, Dunbar said, "The Club is renowned for keeping its line-ups a secret, and you never know who might take to the stage! Previous special guests include Drag Race royalty Courtney Act and Jinkx Monsoon, musical theatre royalty Michael Ball and Louise Dearman, comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Al Murray, and musicians such as Imelda May, Jordan Gray and even Tim Minchin!”

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Helen Flanagan to Make Stage Debut in CLUEDO 2 UK Tour Starring Jason Durr Photo
Helen Flanagan to Make Stage Debut in CLUEDO 2 UK Tour Starring Jason Durr

Get all the details on Helen Flanagan's highly anticipated stage acting debut in the UK Tour of Cluedo 2, where she stars alongside Jason Durr. Don't miss this thrilling production as it travels across the country.

3
Review: BATSU, Underbelly Boulevard Photo
Review: BATSU, Underbelly Boulevard

Batsu: it’s not subtle, it’s not for the sober and definitely isn’t suitable for children. The ballsy, boozy gameshow from across the pond invades London for some late-night improv comedy shenanigans at the new venue Underbelly Soho.

4
Chaka Khan Will Attend a Staged Reading of IM EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in Lond Photo
Chaka Khan Will Attend a Staged Reading of I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in London

Music legend Chaka Khan is set to attend a staged reading of ‘I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical' on Friday 1 December in London.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You