ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS CABARET Comes to London This Festive Season

The Phoenix Arts Club, nestled in the heart of London’s West End, will present All I Want for Christmas is Cabaret: London’s Most Festive Variety Show over the holiday season from 1-30 December 2023. The variety show, which will be performed on select dates in December, will be an enchanting and multi-lineup variety show that promises to be the most festive spectacle in London's West End.

Step into a festive world where the stage is set for a journey through a cabaret variety show, featuring an ever-changing lineup of royalty from the cabaret scene. It's like opening all the doors on an advent calendar at once, revealing a mesmerizing mix of drag, burlesque, musical theatre, comedy, and more!

The strictly limited run will be performed every weekend plus select weekdays, full schedule available via the venue’s website. The show promises an unforgettable 100-minute showcase, filled with the spirit of the season and a dash of cheeky charm. Show tickets will also provide audience members with exclusive access to the Phoenix Arts Club’s members-only club experience for the evening.

In fitting with the programming, the Phoenix Arts Club will be transformed into a winter wonderland making it the perfect backdrop for an evening of festive cheer.

Peter Dunbar, Managing Director of Phoenix Arts Club, said of the announcement, "I am thrilled to announce a festive celebration like no other, filled with new enchanting performances and lots of holiday cheer. And that's not all – our excitement reaches new heights with the unveiling of an exquisite new cocktail menu, adding an extra dash of sparkle to this year's festivities."

On the line-ups for the upcoming event, Dunbar said, "The Club is renowned for keeping its line-ups a secret, and you never know who might take to the stage! Previous special guests include Drag Race royalty Courtney Act and Jinkx Monsoon, musical theatre royalty Michael Ball and Louise Dearman, comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Al Murray, and musicians such as Imelda May, Jordan Gray and even Tim Minchin!”

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Click Here.