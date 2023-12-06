ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month

Performances run from 8 – 27 January.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 4 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography will play Studio 3 at Riverside Studios from 8 – 27 January, with a press night on Tuesday 9 January.

Directed by Jane Miles, with music by Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne, book by Joan Greening, lighting design by Rob Dyer, and starring Joe Bishop as ‘Alan Turing’ and Zara Cooke as multiple roles including Joan Clarke. This OffFest award-nominated show was a sold-out hit at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, where it garnered great critical acclaim. 

A journey through the extraordinary life of Alan Turing, the genius whose code breaking brain saved approximately fourteen million lives in WW2.

Joel Goodman said, “I am delighted to be bringing Alan Turing A Musical Biography to London, and very much looking forward to our run at Riverside Studios. Alan Turing was one of the greatest British unsung heroes of World War Two, and we wanted to show the full breadth of his journey - from the loss of his closest friend at school, to his time at Bletchley Park, a romance with a fellow worker, and the growing awareness of his homosexuality, plus the crucial moment he realises he knows how to beat the German’s Enigma Machine. He was a brilliant and funny man, left in despair by his treatment after the war – we hope we do his story justice on stage.”

Tickets are now on sale Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month Photo
ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography will play Studio 3 at Riverside Studios from 8 – 27 January, with a press night on Tuesday 9 January.

2
Cast Set For LA STRADA, The First Full Length Ballet Presented By Alina Cojocaru OBE Photo
Cast Set For LA STRADA, The First Full Length Ballet Presented By Alina Cojocaru OBE

Full casting has been announced for La Strada, a new two-act ballet based on Federico Fellini's cinematic masterpiece. Premiering at Sadler's Wells from 25 - 28 January 2024, this major new production features a cast of 11 performers, from world-renowned dancers to leading independent artists. 

3
Cast and Creatives Set For Theatre Centres 2024 UK Tour of WISH YOU WERENT HERE Photo
Cast and Creatives Set For Theatre Centre's 2024 UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE

The cast and creatives for Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4) have been announced for 2024.

4
Video: Northern Ballet Releases First Inclusive Dance Film, EVERY LITTLE THING IS A CHANGE Photo
Video: Northern Ballet Releases First Inclusive Dance Film, EVERY LITTLE THING IS A CHANGE

Northern Ballet has released its first inclusive dance film, 'Every Little Thing is a Change.' This groundbreaking film showcases the power of dance to break barriers and promote inclusivity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You