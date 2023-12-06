ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY Comes to Riverside Studios Next Month

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography will play Studio 3 at Riverside Studios from 8 – 27 January, with a press night on Tuesday 9 January.

Directed by Jane Miles, with music by Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne, book by Joan Greening, lighting design by Rob Dyer, and starring Joe Bishop as ‘Alan Turing’ and Zara Cooke as multiple roles including Joan Clarke. This OffFest award-nominated show was a sold-out hit at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, where it garnered great critical acclaim.

A journey through the extraordinary life of Alan Turing, the genius whose code breaking brain saved approximately fourteen million lives in WW2.

Joel Goodman said, “I am delighted to be bringing Alan Turing A Musical Biography to London, and very much looking forward to our run at Riverside Studios. Alan Turing was one of the greatest British unsung heroes of World War Two, and we wanted to show the full breadth of his journey - from the loss of his closest friend at school, to his time at Bletchley Park, a romance with a fellow worker, and the growing awareness of his homosexuality, plus the crucial moment he realises he knows how to beat the German’s Enigma Machine. He was a brilliant and funny man, left in despair by his treatment after the war – we hope we do his story justice on stage.”

